Avid mountain bikers Scott and Bill carved their way into the Shark Tank on March 17 with a genius concept – Tngnt ski bikes.

The Utah-based businessmen asked the Sharks if they want to “shred” with them.

Scott and Bill went onto the ABC show asking for a $200,000 investment for a 20 per cent stake in their company.

Let’s take a look at where the ski bike brand is today and whether they landed an investment.

Shark Tank: What are ski bikes?

As mountain bike enthusiasts, Scott and Bill had an issue when they went out to go biking and there was a lot of snowfall.

The two combined their love of skiing and mountain biking to create their brand, Tngnt ski bikes.

The duo said that they’ve combined high-performance design with traditional bike parts.

Scott and Bill founded their company in 2014 and describe ski biking as “easy to learn and outrageously fun.”

Tngnt ski bikes sell for thousands

Judging by the Tngt ski bike website, Bill and Scott have a few different models available for sale.

The most affordable ski bike is the ‘drift’ design which comes in at $999.

There’s also the Carve 2.0 which costs $1499, and the Carve 2.0 Pro which is $2399.

Tngnt also sells parts and accessories online. Find the brand on Instagram with over 6k followers at @tngnt_skibikes.

Robert H had some critique

Tngnt ski bikes founders Scott and Bill pitched their brand to the Sharks including Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary, and Robert Herjavec during the ABC show.

The Sharks were pretty harsh when it came to their criticism of Tngnt’s company name and logo.

Mr Wonderful, Barbara, Mark, and Lori all declared themselves “out.”

After some tough negotiation, Tngnt and Robert Herjavec made a deal.

Robert said that he thought that the idea was “super cool,” but added: “Horrible logo,” after closing the deal.

