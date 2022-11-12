









Shark Tank is back on our screens where we see a bunch of hopeful entrepreneurs walk through the doors hoping for one of the Sharks to invest in their business. Couple Whitney and Chaz Gates impressed the Sharks and Shark Tank viewers with their concept, Wondry wine – a wine company with an innovative fruity twist.

The company was launched in 2021 and became part of the 1% of black-owned wine and spirits companies in America.

Shark Mark Cuban ended up investing in the business and we can’t wait to see how the company develops!

We take a further look into Shark Tank’s Wondry wine, how it started and what makes it so different.

What makes Wondry wine different?

We all love a glass of wine now and then. But what makes Wondry so different? Well, as per their website, Wondry wine is a cocktail wine that is “100% natural & infused with organic berry, citrus & exotic fruit extracts – no artificial ingredients.”

Speaking about the concept to ShoutOut DFW, co-founder Whitney said:

“We’ve been largely limited to your standard Chardonnays, Cabernets, Pinots – or some close iteration or blend of these traditional wine types. Meanwhile, you’ve got the spirits, beer, seltzer & cider industries who have continually invested in innovation to address unique consumer tastes.”

Speaking about how they were different from all the rest, Whitney went on to say: “We separate ourselves by not selling wine. We sell an immersive beverage escape that engages all of your senses.”

Where did Shark Tank’s Wondry wine begin?

When asked by ShoutOut DFW why the company was started, Whitney said the concept started when she was a little girl and ‘far too young to drink.’

She went on to explain that the concept was inspired by her late Uncle LC who she visited when she was around the age of 10.

“He was a master of all trades – barbequing, baking, conversating…but most of all homemade winemaking. I would watch in awe as he rolled his way through his garage using the oddest of tools to turn the most interesting foods into wine.”

She continued:

“With just a nylon glove & gallon jug, he would transform fruits like peaches, grapes, pears – & even corn on the cob – into this refreshing looking ‘happy juice’.”

Whitney then went on to say she ‘craved to recreate this moment’, and thus, Wondry Wine was born.

Where can you buy Shark Tank’s Wondry wine?

The question on everyone’s lips – where can you buy Wondry? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered!

Wondry is available to buy online via the website and in stores. In fact, Target has just been added to the list!

The website offers a store locator, so wine lovers can see where it’s stocked nearest to them.

Expressing their gratitude to buyers of the drink, the couple said:

“We would like to dedicate our shout out to every one of our North Texas supporters. Whether you’ve bought one bottle of WONDRY or 12 or simply just spread the word about our small business, we appreciate you. We wouldn’t be where we are without you!”

You’ll be finding us down the aisles of Target!

