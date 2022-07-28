











Sheree Whitfield faced some disappointment on the latest RHOA season. Remember the moment she was stood up by Tyrone Gilliams while cameras filmed her? Since then, she’s only gone and found a new man.

Her FaceTime was ignored by ex-boyfriend Tyrone, with their former romance dating back to 2011 before it rebloomed in 2021. Tyrone and Sheree are thought to have broken up in March 2022, according to The Drip.

Fans were shocked at the moment he stood her up. But their hearts will be resettled to find out Sheree has made the trip from Atlanta to Huntsville (well, kinda), matching a new man called Martell Holt.

WORD IN ATLANTA: Sheree Whitfield and Tyrone called it quits after RHOA

Sheree Whitfield dating new man

Sheree is now dating Love and Marriage: Huntsville star Martell Holt. After her and Tyrone called it quits in March, before she hinted at her new romance by revealing she was “getting to know someone”.

For a while, RHOA fans have been teased by the mystery man, but his identity has now been revealed. The pair met through a mutual friend, before he went on to meet members of Sheree’s family.

Sheree confirmed to TMZ that they are “hanging out” right now and that she’s “enjoying life”. Andy Cohen even spilled that he’s pleased to see her happy with a new boo during a Watch What Happens Live interview, as per Bravo!

He said: “By the way, Martell, you’re a lucky man. They don’t call Shereé the bone collector for nothing.”

Get to know Martell Holt

Martell is a reality star, influencer, book author, and entrepreneur. He is best known for starring on OWN’s Love and Marriage: Huntsville, a reality series that follows three African-American couples who work in real estate in Huntsville.

He is also a real estate entrepreneur and the CEO of the Holt Brand, so when it comes to careers, both him and Sheree are incredibly driven. Originally from Huntsville, Alabama, he graduated from Alabama A&M University in 2008.

Sheree’s new man then taught at Sparkman Middle School for two years but resigned in December 2010 to devote more time to his entrepreneurial venture, having helped found Holt & Holt Entrepreneurship LLC in 2009.

Their relationship timeline

Sheree and Martell have been seeing each other for just over two months, at the time of writing. This means they began dating around the end of May 2022, making it a while since her and Tyrone called things off.

They haven’t made it Instagram official yet, but have been spotted taking selfies together. Getting ready for the big social media reveal, perhaps? Either way, Martell’s helping the star build her clothing line, She by Sheree.

It was in Sandy Springs, Georgia, where she first laid eyes on her new man. And for fans who have questions about Mr Gilliams, she made it clear to TMZ that she is not getting back together with Tyrone.

