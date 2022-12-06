Bravo’s brand new show Southern Hospitality stars cast member Maddi Reese who is the VIP Manager of Republic Garden & Lounge.

The new reality show follows Southern Charm’s Leva Bonaparte as she manages Republic Garden & Lounge, a modern hospitality business in Charleston.

Leva co-owns four restaurants including King Street, with her husband Lamar. But Republic Garden remains their crowned jewel.

Who is Maddi Reese on Southern Hospitality?

Maddi is a cast member of Bravo’s Southern Hospitality. The 24-year-old currently serves as the VIP Coordinator at Republic Garden & Lounge.

On her Linkedin, Maddi notes that she has six years of experience in the hospitality field. Her profile on the social media website also shows that she worked as a server at Bourbon N’​ Bubbles, O-Ku Sushi Charleston, and Rooster’s Woodfire Kitchen.

The youngling has certainly come a long way from her serving days as she now not only manages the VIP hosts at Republic Garden but also DJs.

She is also working on progressing her music career as she regularly plays at Republic and across the Southeast.

Maddi has been working with Leva for four years now as she started when she was merely 20.

Maddi’s love life isn’t moving as well as her career

On season 1 of Southern Hospitality, we see Maddi in a bit of a pickle when it comes to her love life.

She is developing a close friendship with a co-worker and Republic hunk Joe Bradley but also still has some strings attached to her cheating ex-boyfriend.

On the series’ debut, we see Maddie and Joe discussing their close friendship and how well they work together. Joe thinks that there had been a “glimmer of something” between him and Maddi, but he hasn’t expressed it to her yet.

Maddi on the other hand tells in a confessional that Joe “never made a move,” but also expresses how it would be “easy and convenient and nice to be in a relationship” with him.

However, Bravo notes that Maddi will spend the first season reconnecting with her ex. Hence not much is going to happen between her and Joe.

A look at Southern Hospitality’s 2022 cast

Southern Hospitality’s cast includes head Leva, her close associate Maddi and a string of other staff members.

Mikel Simmons and Bradley Carter are the VIP Host at the nightclub while Grace Lilly is the VIP Concierge. Joe is also a VIP Host and Will Kulp and TJ Dinch are both bartenders.

Lucia Pena is the VIP server while Mia Alario is the hostess. Emmy Sharrett is another VIP Server.

SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY AIRS ON BRAVO ON NOVEMBER 28 AT 9 PM ET.

