Following the success of the UK’s SAS: Who Dares Wins, the DS (directing staff) have hopped across the pond to launch FOX’s Special Forces: The Ultimate Test. So, let’s meet the cast.

Sixteen famous faces are set to become recruits for a 10-day intensive Special Forces experience. They’re led by former SAS operatives Rudy Reyes, Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham, Jason ‘Foxy’ Fox, and Remi Adeleke.

With their status, accolades, job titles, and VIP personas left at the door, the celebrities are in for a rude awakening on Special Forces. Their mental and physical strength is put to the ultimate test on the FOX series.

Special Forces cast: Dwight Howard

Eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard is one of the Special Forces cast members.

He’s 37 years old and hails from Atlanta, Georgia.

Dwight has a son named Braylon who is around 15 years old.

With 3.4 million followers, Dwight can be found on IG at @dwighthoward.

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Melanie Brown

Mel B is used to spicing up people’s lives rather than falling from helicopters into the ocean, but the former Spice Girl is ready to take on a challenge on the new FOX show.

She’s 47 years old and hails from Leeds in the UK.

Mel B is a mother to three children and she said that this SAS experience is all about getting her confidence back after her last marriage.

Follow her on IG at @officialmelb.

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Beverley Mitchell

Recruit number 1 is actress Beverley Mitchell.

She grew up as a child actress and is well known for appearing in TV series 7th Heaven.

She’s 41 years old and described Hollywood as “absolutely cutthroat.”

Beverley said that she was to see what she was made of on Special Forces: The Ultimate Test, adding: “I have no idea what’s coming for me.”

Jamie Lynn Spears

Actress Jamie Lynn Spears is well known for appearing on Zoey 101 in her younger years.

She was a star on the Nickelodeon show and is also the younger sister of Britney Spears.

Jamie is 31 years old and has two children, Maddie, 14, and Ivey, 4.

Follow her on Instagram where she has 2.2 million followers at @jamielynnspears.

Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

Special Forces cast: Hannah Brown

The Bachelorette season 15 saw Hannah Brown rise to fame. She is now appearing on Special Forces and wants to “prove” to herself that she’s more than just a reality star.

Hannah was looking for love on The Bachelorette, but now she’s taking on a very different challenge on the FOX show.

She’s 28 and hails from Alabama. Find Hannah on Instagram at @hannahbrown where she has 2.7 million followers.

Kenya Moore

Switching up her usual spot on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kenya Moore is taking part in Special Forces: The Ultimate Test in 2023.

She’s 51 years old and is a mother to four-year-old Brooklyn.

Kenya was crowned Miss USA in 1993. Nowadays she’s a reality star and businesswoman.

Find her on Instagram with 2.2 million followers at @kenya.

Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Gus Kenworthy

Thirty-one-year-old Gus hails from the UK.

He’s a former freestyle skier who won silver at the Men’s slopestyle at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

Gus represented Great Britain in his sport and can be found on Instagram at @guskenworthy with over 1.2 million followers.

Nastia Liukin

Next up on the Special Forces cast list is American gymnast Nastia Liukin.

She’s 33 years old and hails from Moscow, Russia.

Nastia retired from gymnastics in 2012 and now is based in Dallas, Texas.

She is a five-time Olympic medal winner. Follow her on IG at @nastialiukin.

Drew Pinsky

Many people will know Drew Pinsky as Dr Drew.

He’s no stranger to appearing on TV and became well known on radio, too, for his talk show Loveline which ran from 1984 to 2016.

Dr Drew hails from California and is 64 years old.

He can be found on IG at @drdrewpinsky.

Anthony Scaramucci

Fifty-eight-year-old Anthony is a former White House Communications Director.

He says on the show that he’s been “in the gym for around two hours a day” but that he loves to eat pasta “as he’s Italian.”

Given his previous job role, Anthony says that he can “take a lot of heat.”

He was Communications Director from July 21 to July 31, 2017.

Find him on Instagram at @scaramucci.

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Carli Lloyd

Carli Lloyd is an American soccer player.

She said that she believes she can do “anything she sets her mind to” and that her “game face never leaves” her.

Carli is 40 years old and hails from New Jersey.

The Special Forces star can be found on Instagram at @carlilloyd.

Montell Jordan

The name Montell Jordan may spark memories of This Is How We Do It, but the singer is appearing on Special Forces to prove that there’s more to him than being a one-hit-wonder.

Montell says on the FOX show that he was an “overnight success” with his 1995 song.

He hails from LA and is now 54 years old. Find him on IG at @montelljordan.

Special Forces: Mike Piazza

Mike Piazza is 54 years old. He was a baseball catcher who played in Major League Baseball from 1992 to 2007.

His career began in 1988 and ended in 2007. Now, he’s embarking on a new challenge which he thinks will “get his juices flowing” on Special Forces.

Mike hails from Pennsylvania and has been married to wife Alicia Rickter since 2005.

Danny Amendola

Danny Amendola is a former American football player.

He’s 37 years old and hails from Texas.

During his career as a wide receiver, Danny played for the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, St Louis Rams, New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, and the Houston Texans.

He was in a relationship with Olivia Culpo but the pair split in 2019.

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Tyler Florence

Another Special Forces cast member is recruit number 12 Tyler Florence.

He’s a 51-year-old chef who hails from South Carolina.

Tyler said that in restaurants he has a mission to provide hospitality at a world-class level.

Find him on Instagram at @tylerflorence.

Kate Gosselin

Many reality TV fans will recognize Kate Gosselin from her many years on her own show – Jon and Kate Plus Eight.

She’s a mother of six and her kids at now 18 years old.

She’s now divorced from her partner, Jon, but still has a TLC series called Kate Plus Date. Follow Kate on Instagram at @kateplusmy8.

Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

