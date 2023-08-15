Spoilers: The Stars on Mars prize is on Fox fans’ minds as the show’s winner gets closer to taking home the crown. So, who went home on Stars on Mars? We’ve got all the details on what the winner’s prize will be.

Ariel Winter and Tom Schwartz, along with several other celebrities, embarked on a space-like adventure. They live, eat, sleep, strategize, and bond with each other in the same space station. But what is the Stars on Mars prize?

Credit: Stars on Mars/FOX

Stars on Mars prize

The Stars on Mars prize is literally just being declared “the greatest star in the galaxy.” Although the stars are expected to be paid for going on the Fox show, they don’t actually receive a physical prize other than a trophy.

Of course, bragging rights are available, as well as getting more exposure for going on the unique series. Not performing well comes with a cost, as participants vote out one of their own each week.

As they compete to be the last one standing, a celebrity who wins will be called the “celebronaut.” Essentially, they are proving they have what it takes to survive life on Mars. Among those left is RHOA’s Porsha Williams.

Who went home on Stars on Mars?

Ariel Winter, Lance Armstrong, Andy Richter, Ronda Rousey, Ashley Iaconetti, Natasha Leggero, Tom Schwartz, Tallulah Willis, and Richard Sherman have all lost out on becoming the Stars on Mars winner.

Former cyclist Lance Armstrong has a net worth of $50 million, making him the richest celebrity on the show. He is closely followed in his riches by Richard Sherman, who has a net worth of $40 million.

Christopher Mintz-Plasse was the initial celebrity to go when he became the first contestant to be banished from the planet on Stars on Mars. Several celebrities were either voted off or quit on their own accord, like Winter.

Fans guess the FOX show winner

Viewers have their bets placed on who will win the Stars on Mars prize. Many thought that the UFC fighter Ronda Rousey would win. One fan wrote, “Ronda is the winner.” However, she has since left the show.

A fellow viewer penned: “Do all the Tinashe stans know she is on track to win Stars on Mars???”

“If Ariel, Tinashe, Adam, or Porsha don’t win Stars on Mars… Oooof,” reacted another fan just before Winter eliminated herself from the space competition. “Pls Tinashe win Stars on Mars like I literally need it to happen pls,” said a viewer.