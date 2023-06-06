A new out-of-this-world series kicks off on FOX in 2023 and fans of the show want to know where Stars on Mars was filmed. Twelve rookie space travelers all live in a ‘space station’ together and embark on an adventure simulating life on Mars.

Star Trek icon William Shatner serves as the show’s Mission Control. He’s joined by many famous faces on Stars on Mars including The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Porsha Williams Guobadia, and Vanderpump Rules‘ Tom Schwartz. As the celebrities get acquainted with their new living quarters, let’s take a look at where Stars on Mars was filmed.

Where was Stars on Mars filmed?

On June 5, 2023, twelve famous faces landed on ‘Mars’ and settled into their shared digs – a space station.

Although the Fox show’s Red Planet looks pretty convincing, the series isn’t actually filmed in outer space.

The series was filmed in Coober Pedy which is a town located in Southern Australia.

Coober Pedy is known as Australia’s ‘opal capital.’ Much of the world’s white opal hails from the town.

Many of Coober Pedy’s locals live underground as the town is located in the middle of the desert.

Fox show isn’t really on Mars

While the simulated Mars settlement is giving all kinds of galactical realness, Stars on Mars isn’t really filmed on Mars.

The celebrities’ base camp is located in a hot, dry climate.

Go Nomad writes that Coober Pedy is “in a nearly uninhabitable desert, it is dry and sterile, grassless and unpretty.”

Reality Club Fox shared a timelapse video of the camp being set up via Twitter.

Stars on Mars cast

The twelve Stars on Mars cast members taking part in the show include the following:

William Shatner is also appearing on the show as Mission Control. The Star Trek legend is 92 years old and fans are super impressed that he’s taking part in the series.

One fan wrote: “The real star of #StarsOnMars is 92 year old William Shatner still sharp as a nail.”

