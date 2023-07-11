Stars on Mars landed on our screens last month, and in the latest episode, the current celebrities successfully rescued and welcomed a fresh batch of talent into the game, including TV personality, and podcaster Ashley Iaconetti. But who is Ashley, what’s her Instagram, and what reality show was she on before the Fox show?

Many celebrities, including Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Schwartz, have already been sent home for not being ‘mission critical.’ As five have been sent back to Earth, we take a look at newbie Ashley Iaconetti and which other celebs will be joining the mission which is simply, out of this world.

Photo by David Livingston/FilmMagic

Who is Stars on Mars newbie Ashley Iaconetti?

Ashley Iaconetti is best known for competing in The Bachelor franchise, (and being the notorious crier). The star found love in the spin-off show, Bachelor in Paradise, with Jared Haibon.

The couple tied the knot in Summer 2019 with a romantic ceremony in Rhode Island. It was a Bachelor affair as Nick Viall and fellow Bachelor star Ben Higgins were groomsmen at the ceremony, along with Bachelorette alum Dean Unglert.

Ashely and Jared are now parents to son Dawson Demitri, who they welcomed in January 2022. In a recent Father’s Day post for Jared, Ashley (and Damson) wrote:

“No one makes me laugh like you do! I want to be just like you when I grow up! Thank you for taking such good care of me and mommy! I love you sooo much!”

Ashley Iaconetti hosts podcast with one of the most popular Bachelors

Aside from the Fox show, Ashley actually launched a podcast alongside one of the most popular Bachelors, Ben Higgins, called The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast.

The ABC alums cover everything from relationships, to of course, the new series of The Bachelorette. They also include celeb interviews as well as interactions with their most loyal fans.

Fans can also keep up with Ashley Iaconetti’s latest happenings over on Instagram @ashley_iaconetti. At the time of writing, she has 1.2 million followers.

Her bio states: “I’m either optimistic or delusional. It depends on your point of view.”

Who else is joining the Stars on Mars cast?

Ashley isn’t the only newbie entering the stimulation on Mars. She’s joined alongside three other new Stars on Mars castmates. These are: