Tina Pierce from Street Outlaws has been racing since she was just eight years old. She’s now marking her rise to fame on the Discovery show and Reality Titbit got to know all about the reality TV star.

Known as “The Fastest Chick in Oklahoma,” Tina has joined the underground street racing series, where drivers try to reach the finish line the quickest in return for a whopping huge cash prize – if they win!

So, who is Tina and what’s her racing background like? She wasn’t born into a racing-centric family but has always had a passion for speed, which explains why she’s become a fan fave on Street Outlaws.

Meet Tina Pierce on Street Outlaws

Tina is a racing driver on Street Outlaws, who has appeared on the Discovery show since as far back as 2017. When she was eight years old, her parents bought her a motorcycle, and she rode it fast to keep up with her older brother.

From then on, she had a love for speed. In 2008, her husband David built a 1995 Mustang with a small block Chevy motor and she absolutely loved it. It ran low 12s, and after a year of racing on it, she wanted to go faster.

After driving several cars including a 7-second dragster, she decided the S-10 was her favorite and David couldn’t get her out of it. Now, Tina keeps up with most of the car’s maintenance which she uses on Street Outlaws.

Tina’s racing background

Tina has 14 racing wins and awards on her impressive resume. These include winning Rookie of the Year 2009 at Thunder Valley Raceway and 2018 Rocky Mountain Raceweek Overall Champion!

The star has maintained her spot as Gatekeeper on “The List” and hopes to move up the ranks soon. Tina and her husband own a repair shop and both spend a lot of time under the hood. They have several cars they race.

Tina has spent years racing at Thunder Valley racetrack proving her skills behind the wheel over and over again. She recently brought her 200mph Chevy Nova to Florida for the first time to compete at Sick Week 2023.

She’s so successful that she even sells her own street racing merch, including a sticker that states, “I just got beat by the Fastest Chick in Oklahoma.” Tina also sells Pierce Racing t-shirts and koozies.

We had a great Mother’s Day week/end spent at the track. So many nice people with the Mid-West Drag Racing Series series. Thank you all! Posted by Tina Pierce Racing on Sunday, May 14, 2023

She’s also a wife and mom

Tina is a wife to her husband David and a mom to two girls. She even took one of her little ones to work with her, which left her with some pretty muddy hands from the workshop!

After getting married, the couple welcomed Kyndall and Kenzie into their lives. Her second daughter, Kyndall, was born on June 14, 2014. The family of four now lives in Oklahoma together.

