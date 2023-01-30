Baddies West dropped on The Zeus Network in 2023 and fans want to know more about why Stunna Girl is being stalked by kidnapping allegations.

The Zeus Network show features returning cast members from Baddies South, including Chrisean Rock and Natalie Nunn.

Judging by the show’s trailer, there’s a ton of drama incoming in the series. The cast is heading to LA, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Portland and Oakland during the show.

Stunna Girl joins Baddies West

Stunna Girl has joined the cast of Zeus Network show Baddies West. Her real name is Suzanne Brown and she stars alongside Chrisean Rock, Natalie Nunn, Biggie, Monique ‘Razor’ and co.

Stunna Girl is 24 years old and rose to fame for a viral Tiktok video in 2019.

Her TikTok-famous song Runway is the background track for many ‘Runway challenge’ videos.

Kidnapping rumors stalk Stunna Girl so what’s it all about?

As Stunna Girl stars on Baddies West, internet rumors won’t go away regarding allegations of a kidnapping involving a woman named Rockey Badd, TV Show Stars reports.

The outlet claims Stunna Girl and Dallas rapper Cuban Doll put Rockey Badd in a cage. These allegations also appear on Lipstick Alley threads and Reddit feeds.

However, speaking to Say Cheese in 2020, Cuban Doll said she “never locked nobody in a cage.”

Stunna Girl hasn’t publicly spoken about the allegations and they remain unsubstantiated rumors.

Reality Titbit and GRV Media have reached out to Stunna Girl for comment.

Stunna Girl had her first mugshot taken aged 11

Speaking to DJ Smallz Eyes in 2018, Stunna Girl claimed she had her first mugshot taken at the age of 11 and had spent “most of her life in jail.”

At 12 years old, her mother went to prison for two years and Stunna Girl said her family was “broken up.”

She claimed she also grew up with “lots of haters” in her home town of Sacramento, California. The Baddies West star described her upbringing as “rough.”

