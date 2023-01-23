Baddies West is back with some new girls including Stunna Girl, who fans may recognize, but what is her net worth?

The rapper made her mark at the Baddies West auditions, leading her to gain a place on the show along with other new cast members Biggie and Razor.

We take a closer look into Stunna Girl, her career, and her net worth.

Who is Stunna Girl on Baddies West?

Stunna Girl, whose real name is Suzanne is a 24-year-old rapper from Sacramento.

Baddies West viewers may recognize the new cast member as she went viral on TikTok in 2019 with her song Runway. The song prompted the Runway challenge, mostly used for a makeover transformation.

Stunna Girl is one of the new Baddies on the Zeus show and has definitely made her entrance as her ‘feud’ with Tommie from the auditions carries on to the main show.

Stunna Girl’s net worth explored

Networth 202 states that Stunna Girl’s net worth is estimated to be $1 million.

Exact Net Worth estimated the Baddies West newbie’s net worth to be $400,000 as of 2022.

Stunna Girl has been releasing music since 2018 and boasts over 78,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.

Stunna Girl on Instagram

Stunna Girl can be found on Instagram @stunnagirl and at the time of writing has 270k followers.

The star posts a range of content including her music, fashion, and most recently her Baddies West drama.

Stunna Girl also boasts 76k subscribers on her YouTube channel, where she posts all her music and official videos. Her most watched video is her Runway music video which has 2.7 million views at the time of writing.

