Survivor paid tribute to the late Keith Sayres during season 44 in 2023.

The CBS show kicked off its 44th season on March 1. The premiere was an opportunity for Survivor to take a moment to remember one of the important people who brought the series to screens for many years.

Let’s find out more about what happened to Keith Sayres from Survivor. He sadly passed away in February 2023.

Who was Keith Sayres?

Keith ‘Feezy’ Sayres was a producer who worked on CBS’ Survivor for over a decade.

According to his IMDb page, he had more than one role working on Survivor. He’s listed as a contestant coordinator, a tape coordinator, a logger, a producer, and a post-production assistant.

Keith also worked on the hit series Married At First Sight back in 2015.

He wrote in his Instagram bio: “Producer – Actor – Bills Mafia Member.”

Survivor pays tribute to Keith Sayres

At the end of Survivor season 44 episode 1, a message appeared paying tribute to Keith Sayres.

The message read: “In loving memory of Keith Sayres.”

This prompted many fans of the show to take to Twitter to ask questions about who Keith was. More wrote “RIP” after hearing of the producer’s passing and one person wrote that he “was one of the brightest lights” when they were on the CBS show.

What happened to Keith Sayres?

Survivor producer Keith Sayres sadly passed away on February 1, 2023.

A Go Fund Me page was set up for Keith on February 5.

The page states that he was born in Buffalo New York and this was where he would be laid to rest.

Keith worked in Los Angeles and his Go Fund Me page refers to him having a “Los Angeles family,” as well as a “Howard University family,” “Buffalo family” and more friends all around the world.

He was clearly a much-loved individual as the page reads that he was: “love, light and consistency. He was an amazing human being to everyone he encountered and he lived life to the fullest with the highest of intentions.”

WATCH SURVIVOR ON CBS WEDNESDAYS AT 8 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK