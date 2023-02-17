Joseph Rogers Richard also known as ‘Big T’ has been MIA from Swamp People for a while now, so what happened to Big T?

Big T is a popular television personality who rose to fame after featuring in the History Channel’s, Swamp People. The show is set in Louisiana and features gator hunters including Big T who is a professional sharpshooter and works for Daniel Edgar on the swamp.

Big T first made his debut in Season 9 and was an instant hit with fans, however, he didn’t show up after season 11 of the reality television show. Fans had their fingers crossed he would make a season 14 comeback but he didn’t and viewers are really starting to notice his absence.

Swamp People returned to screens in January 2023 with Troy Landry, Willie Edwards, and Pickle, but Big T is nowhere to be seen; let’s find out why.

What happened to Big T on Swamp People?

The last time he was on the show, Big T suffered from a cut on his foot that was made worse by his diabetes and soon became a foot infection. The infection then spread to his bone and then the damage became potentially life-threatening, according to reports.

As Big T didn’t have health insurance, a GoFundMe was set up in his name. The crowdfunded was created to help cover his medical costs. Everyone came together to save Big T and Daniel Edgar even donated an alligator-hung tag at a fundraiser auction to help Big T. Thankfully enough money was raised and the treatment was a success. He later returned to the series and was back on his feet.

Big T suffers yet another foot injury

However, disaster struck again when in September 2020, a piece of glass from a baking dish cut his foot open. He then had to leave his job for another surgery. His illness meant that his financial situation was in jeopardy again and he had to take a break from filming.

Big T revealed that he won’t be returning to Swamp People for the foreseeable

In January 2021, he was reportedly asked on Facebook whether he would be back for Season 12 of Swamp People. Sadly he said that he wouldn’t be returning for the season. However, he never told his fans why History Channel didn’t renew his contract. It is widely assumed by fans that it is because of his health issues.

Big T did give fans a glimmer of hope; he revealed the door is open for him to return in the future. Although, nothing is guaranteed.

