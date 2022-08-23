











Tami Roman has been seriously missed ever since she up and left Basketball Wives. Ever since her exit, she ensured she would keep up with her actress roles and keep her ‘Basketball Wife’ role as Reggie Youngblood’s other half.

Amid the return of the VH1 reality series, many have Tami in their thoughts and wonder whether her net worth has decreased since leaving her old cast members behind. However, she’s been working on her own show in 2022.

Caught in the Act was drawn up by Tami herself, as well as other show that came out this year, Haus of Vicious. So she has remained in the world of reality TV but took the reins on herself and creating her own VH1 series.

Tami Roman’s net worth

Tami is worth $3.5 million as per Celebrity Net Worth. She rose to fame in the second season of MTV’s The Real World and VH1’s Basketball Wives, where her value increased dramatically. Her drive comes from having to raise herself.

Breaking into the entertainment industry after appearing on The Real World: Los Angeles in 1993, she continued to periodically act in small film and TV roles for the ten years after her TV debut.

Her ex-husband and basketball player Kenny Anderson, however, became one of the first NBA stars to come forward and admit to losing his entire NBA fortune. After earning over $60 million in his career, he found himself nearly broke.

From Basketball Wives to new show

Tami has been seriously grinding ever since her Basketball Wives exit. In the last two years, her career has truly taken off, with her own reality show Caught in the Act launching, as well as taking lead role on BET drama Haus of Vicious.

Her VH1 series has been renewed for a second season already, as Tami casts for the upcoming series at the moment. She helps participants uncover whether their partner is cheating on them, with the guidance of relationship experts.

She plays the lead in Haus of Vicious, which follows Chantel Vivian (Roman), a fashion designer whose success is overshadowed by her narcissistic husband. She also returned to Real World for its reunion show in 2021!

Who is Tami married to?

Tami, 51, is wed to Reggie Youngblood, who she has been married to ever since her Basketball Wives days. She left the show a year after she made Reggie her husband, following a fall-out with Evelyn Lozada and Shaunie O’Neal.

They tied the knot in 2018, before the star gave him an “opportunity to take a break for a year or two and let him go find someone to have a child with,” but he ultimately declined, as per The Real.

The couple had surrogacy plans in 2021, but these have been paused while Tami focuses on her career. “I really do want him to have children,” she said. “I just can’t be the person to do that.”

