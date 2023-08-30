Chrisean Rock’s fans have been eagerly anticipating the day she reveals her baby’s gender. The Baddies star announced that she was pregnant earlier in 2023. Rumors surrounded the pregnancy including who her baby’s father was, and Chrisean confirmed that she is expecting her first-born child with rapper Blueface.

During Chrisean’s third trimester of pregnancy, she finally revealed the sex of her baby to the world on August 29. The Zeus Network star has dealt with all kinds of drama while carrying her baby including relationship issues with Blueface and with her sister, Tesehki.

Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

Chrisean Rock’s gender reveal

Posing in a bright purple co-ord, Chrisean Rock gave her fans the news they’ve all been waiting for on August 29.

The Baddies star revealed the gender of her baby via Instagram with a selection of photographs showing off her baby bump.

Sporting flawless glam and a killer outfit, Chrisean shared with the world that she is expecting a baby boy.

Chrisean shares a 3D scan

In Chrisean’s slider of images, she includes a 3D scan of her baby’s face.

She wrote in the post’s caption: “The last pregnancy dump before my baby boy comes.”

One fan commented on Chrisean’s baby’s looks, writing: “Omg he has your nose and lips I think his gonna look just like his mommy.”

Chrisean also shared the 3D image to her stories and wrote that her son is “so cute already.”

More posts on her stories showed the reality TV star looking tearful as she received blue flowers while wearing a white dress.

Fans say star is ‘covering’ Blueface tattoos

As Chrisean poses in Fashion Nova in her “last pregnancy dump,” fans couldn’t help but see that her tattoos were “covered.”

She has many tattoos of her baby’s father, Blueface, on her body including one of his face on her neck.

But, Chrisean sported a selection of chains that covered most of the tattoo.

An inking of Blueface’s real name, Jonathan, can be seen on Chrisean’s hand in the snaps.

One fan commented on her post, writing: “May girl done covered up the man’s face done hide the man’s name in every last maternity picture, because baby it’s growth.”

Another said: “I barely realized she wears all her chains or turtle neck shirts to cover his face up.”