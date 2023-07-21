60 Days In introduces a new inmate on the show named Tee Tot during episode 5. The A&E series is onto its eighth season in 2023 and sees volunteers go undercover as prisoners. The volunteers spend 60 days in jail. Some aim to highlight issues within the prison system or specific detention center during their time on the show.

On June 15, the brand new season of 60 Days In started and this year, the A&E show is filmed in a different jail. The show takes a look at Pitt County Detention Center in North Carolina. Sheriff Paula S Dance, the state’s first female African American Sheriff, is on a mission in season 8 to “evoke change.”

Tee Tot joins 60 Days In

During 60 Days In season 8 episode 5, new inmate Tosha, AKA Tee Tot, arrives at Pitt County Detention Center.

Chaos erupts in the women’s pods following Tee Tot’s arrival as an argument almost immedately breaks out.

The inmate arrives in the pods being pushed in a wheel chair with a cast on one of her legs.

Tee Tot says she’s ‘very famous’

As Tee Tot arrives in the women’s pods, she waves and says hello to many of the other inmates and says: “Tee Tot’s back on the block.”

Some of the inmates appear pleased to see her, but others asked: “Who is Tee Tot?”

Speaking in a confessional on 60 Days In, she says that she’s “very famous,” adding: “If you like me, you like me, if you don’t, you don’t…”

Inmate calls Candace ‘lame’

Tensions rise in the women’s pods after Tee Tot asks another inmate, Candace, what she’s in prison for.

Candace tells her the reason, and adds that she’s “taking the charge for somebody else.”

Tee Tot then calls her “stupid,” adding: “You lame for that.”

Candace shouts for Tee Tot to “leave her alone.”

Volunteer Sarah Anselment says in a confessional that things “escalated quickly” after Tee Tot insulted Candace. Sarah added: “Tee Tot, I’m terrified of her.”

WATCH 60 DAYS IN THURSDAYS AT 9 PM ON A&E