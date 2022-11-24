The Bachelor Australia 2023 is upon us, and there’s not just one leading man but three getting ready to meet their match on the Channel 10 dating show. Meet the cast: Felix Von Hofe, Jed McIntosh and Thomas Malucelli.

Featuring a 6ft 5in basketball player, US-based musician and wellness coach, the ladies will be sure to have their pick next year. The new season that fans are eager to feast their eyes on will drop on January 8, 2023.

The show began filming on May 15, 2022, and wrapped up a few months later. Let’s get to know the three leading men, including what they all do for a living, as well as what they’re up to ahead of their reality TV debut.

Bachelor Australia: Jed McIntosh

Jed is a 25-year-old music artist and session drummer. Originally from Melbourne, Australia, he’s recently moved to the USA with the hopes of expanding his music career, and has released seven songs just this year.

The punk singer currently has 609 monthly listeners on Spotify. Jed reportedly secured a deal with the international record label ACTS to launch its rock and alternative division, and is planning on moving to LA in April of 2023.

Jed is said to be taking on the position of head of global A&R at ACTS. While looking for a wife, he has three other main life passions: music, travelling and being in the studio (which basically ties in with music!).

Thomas Malucelli on The Bachelor 2023 cast

Thomas is a 35-year-old transformation coach who runs LYV Wellness Simplified. The company’s Instagram bio states it has “100% science-based biohacking products for the high performers that value their health and longevity.”

The wellbeing enthusiast and master NLP practitioner began his wellness journey in 2014 because he “wanted more vitality and was curious to try most holistic practices and products.” Now, he’s on the search for a new partner.

In October, Thomas was rushed to hospital after he was involved in a motorcycle accident. He suffered a broken collarbone and a torn ligament in his thumb, but wrote on Instagram that he’s “grateful to be alive,” Yahoo reports.

Felix Von Hofe joins The Bachelor

Felix is a 27-year-old marketing manager and basketball player who stands at 6ft 5in. He is a small forward who most recently played for Melbourne United in Australia – NBL, having grown up in the city.

A two-time team captain, Felix was an interdisciplinary studies and liberal arts major. During his basketball career, he has traveled to Spain, Lithuania, Africa, China, Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, United Arab Emirates and USA.

Before Melbourne United, The Bachelor star graduated from Wesley College in 2012, attended the Australian Institute of Sport in Canberra, and played for Eastern Washington as player 44 at Eastern College.

Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

WATCH THE BACHELOR AUSTRALIA ON CHANNEL 10 FROM MONDAY JANUARY 8

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know