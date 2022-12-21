Bachelor Nation, please welcome Zach Shallcross. After failing to conquer Rachel Recchia and eliminating himself in week eight, Mr. Right Reasons, as he calls himself, has returned and is ‘ready to find love’ in a new season of The Bachelor.

The Bachelor is back, and again, this year’s bachelor is another familiar face. As a participant in the previous season 19’s The Bachelorette, Zach has returned to the series with a mission of finding love.

After the shocking announcement in September, the first look has now been revealed – and the guy does look lovely in a suit.

Zach Shallcross is ‘Mr. Right Reasons’ and the newest bachelor

It’s been three months since the shocking announcement of season 27’s new bachelor. A new poster sharing the release date and the first image of him wearing a suit claiming “it’s the season” for love are out now.

On December 20, Zach took to Instagram to post a joint announcement with ABC’s Bachelor sharing the exciting news. Beginning the new year, Zach is embarking on a journey with the hopes of finding love.

“Will Mr. Right Reasons become someone’s Mr. Right?” the caption said. In a trailer, various contestants give their verdicts as one claims Zach is a husband and dad material.

“Zach is the most genuine, emotionally intelligent, sweet soul,” one said. Another added in, “All of us want a guy like that.”

The competition to win the heart of Mr. Right Seasons is on.

Mixed feelings for the new bachelor after sudden quit

Shallcross – or, ‘Mr. Right Reasons’ as he dubs himself – is ready to chase new opportunities.

Although his run on The Bachelorette was brief and controversial, viewers have expressed their excitement for the new season that hopefully will see Zach handing out his final rose.

“Going to be the best season of all time,” a follower commented.

A second fan said: “Finally, a guy that looks forward to being a fiancé and husband.”

“Sad about the negativity, I wish him the BEST regardless,” another defended.

However, others were not as pumped for the new Bachelor, as they demanded a “fresh” face.

One wrote: “No interest in watching this season.”

“ZERO people asked for this except the producers,” another followed.

A third viewer wrote: “We need someone who’s fresh out and not a reject from the previous seasons. That’s getting old and everyone is bored.”

Zach fell hard for Rachel but ended up leaving

Screenshot from Bachelor Nation on ABC’s YouTube video titled: ‘Zach Is Falling for Rachel Recchia – The Bachelorette’

As you’re reading it, Zach fell hard for Rachel but ended up leaving. After weeks of being determined to leave hand-in-hand with her, fans were shocked after the 26-year-old decided to self-eliminate after their dates.

He felt Rachel was “putting on a front” on him, and the tech engineer decided to save his heart from being broken by quitting himself after 2 months.

As the chemistry rose between Zach and Rachel, things quickly went downhill after the young bachelorette began questioning if he was old enough to commit to engagement.

During Zach’s journey on the show, he was 25, and she was 26. After confessing his connection to her was fading and that he was ready for a future with her, Zach decided to drop out of the competition and left Rachel.

