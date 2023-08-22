Spoilers: Charity and Dotun ‘still together’ rumors are floating around as the wait for The Bachelorette winner for 2023 looms. Dotun Olubeko and Charity Lawson “belong together, ” according to fans. Some even wonder if she gets engaged at all, but who does Charity Lawson choose?

It’s been weeks of dating an entire line-up of men. Charity Lawson most definitely had her hot girl summer and eventually whittled her future husband down to just two men. It’s now between Joey and Dotun, but Reality Steve spoilers mean many of us know just who Charity chose already.

Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Who did Charity Lawson choose?

Charity chooses Dotun Olubeko as her Bachelorette winner in 2023, as per Reality Steve spoilers. “Charity and Dotun have been happy and engaged since the end of April when filming completed,” he reports.

This likely means that either Joey, Xavier, or Aaron is going to be our next Bachelor—an update that could be revealed as soon as Charity’s live After the Finale Rose special.

Fans have been calling Dotun “the one” for Charity, with many saying they “belong together.” However, there is a huge fandom rooting for Joey who will be disappointed when he gets sent home.

Does Charity get engaged?

Yes. The Bachelorette‘s Charity gets engaged to Dotun during the finale episode, which airs on August 21. She got engaged to Dotun in Fiji and they’ve been together ever since.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out that Charity may have accidentally spoiled who she ends up with in the season finale in her Instagram Stories. Awkward!

Dotun’s parents hopped on a 17-hour flight from Nigeria to meet Charity during her hometown date in Fresno, California and his mom gifted her some adorable bracelets from the trip.

Reality Steve revealed Charity flaunted the bracelets a few months later when The Bachelorette wrapped filming. She quickly deleted the pic from her IG Stories.

Are Charity and Dotun still together?

Yes, Charity and Dotun are still together. In April 2023, People published exclusive photos of the Bachelorette during her trip to Fiji, and the bracelets from his mom were still perched upon her wrist!

Although Charity has had to keep the Bachelorette winner 2023 private, Dotun has been flaunting their romance. He hinted at their “happy ending” in his latest Instagram caption posted on August 9.

Joey, on the other hand, posted four days ago of his day out playing golf with friends. However, he shared pics of them a week ago with the caption: “Love is in the air.”

