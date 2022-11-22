









Spoilers: Johnny DePhillipo and Victoria Fuller found a romantic connection on the Bachelor in Paradise beach in Mexico, and got engaged by the season 8 finale. Now, fans wonder if they stayed together after filming wrapped.

They were one of two couples who put a ring on it during the finale. It comes after Johnny first appeared on The Bachelorette season 19 with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, while Victoria was on The Bachelor season 24.

Although they had a happy ending on the ABC dating show, long-time viewers will know that not everyone who gets engaged remains together after they go back to reality. So, are Johnny and Victoria still together after BIP?

Are Johnny and Victoria still together?

No, Johnny and Victoria are no longer engaged or in a relationship. Reality Steve confirmed on his podcast in October 2022 that they broke up around early September 2022, but were still together as of a month before.

Victoria had confirmed she and Johnny ended up together when she posted an Instagram Story in August of them at the grocery store. Reality Steve also said: “There is definitely something going on with Victoria and Greg right now.”

He added: “What that is will be for them to define once Paradise is over.” Reality Steve confirmed Victoria and Greg are dating on October 25, 2022, when he posted a video of them at the Trevi Fountain in Rome.

Why did Johnny and Victoria break up?

Victoria revealed that she broke up with Johnny after he called her a “stupid c**t” and told her what good of a woman she was if she didn’t cook or clean, as reported by Reality Steve. Johnny confirmed he said those things to Victoria.

He also apologized for calling her a “stupid c**t.” He also accused Victoria of throwing a wine glass at him and telling him she was out of his league after telling her didn’t want to air their dirty laundry on TV.

During the “After the Final Rose special,” Johnny and Victoria revealed that they were in couples counseling for three weeks after the Bachelor in Paradise season 8 finale. However, they didn’t stay together after therapy.

Where the Bachelor in Paradise duo are

Victoria is now reportedly dating Greg Grippo, who appeared on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette. Although she hasn’t confirmed the news herself, Reality Steve said Victoria and Greg revealed they were talking before BIP.

As per Reality Steve, they claimed they weren’t serious while Greg didn’t go on Bachelor in Paradise because he was dating his ex-girlfriend at the time, Clemence Lopez. She also reportedly told Johnny her and Greg were just friends.

Johnny reportedly learned of Victoria and Greg dating after their breakup from social media when he saw the photos and videos of them in Italy. Victoria and Greg also got matching arm tattoos in Italy, which said “hot” in Italian.

