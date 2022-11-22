









Bachelor in Paradise fans have been rooting for Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby from the start. After he shared his story of losing his late wife Laura, everyone had their fingers crossed that him and Danielle would stay together.

Spoilers: Michael and Danielle were one of the final six couples on season 8. In fact, they left together but did not get engaged, and since filming wrapped, the question of whether they lasted in the real world has come up.

The ABC dating show was filmed several months ago but episodes have only just started airing. So in real time, some couples have become engaged and remained together, while others have gone their separate ways.

Are Michael and Danielle still together?

Yes, Michael and Danielle are now a couple after Bachelor in Paradise filming wrapped. They didn’t get engaged but left as an official couple, with their time on the show as “their first memory together,” in Michael’s words.

The couple attended host Wells Adams’ wedding together but have been trying to keep their relationship private since then and haven’t shared any pictures together whatsoever on social media.

However, Danielle did admit on her Instagram Stories that she was crying at the Monday night finale episode. Reality Steve reports that Michael and Danielle are still together after leaving Mexico, as of November 5.

Reality Steve also reported that Danielle is moving to Ohio, where Michael lives, to be closer to him, though they’re not moving in together. “They are taking things slow,” Reality Steve wrote.

Michael lost his late wife Laura

Michael’s wife Laura died of metastatic breast cancer in 2019, at the age of 33. In her memory, he launched The L4 Project. In a 2019 interview with Susan G. Komen, Michael said: “Laura and I met at university 16 years ago.”

After 10 years together, they got married. Michael and Laura had a son, James, in 2016, and seven months later she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She was 31 years old at the time.

Michael explained that Laura was cleared from cancer twice and they went on two separate vacations thinking that they were totally in the clear. He added: “We engaged in things that brought us joy to create memories.”

Laura sadly died two years after her diagnosis. Michael continues to pay tribute to her on social media and has pinned a picture of her to his Instagram page from their wedding day.

Who is still together from Bachelor in Paradise?

Six couples remained at the Bachelor in Paradise final. Those who stayed together from season 8 includes:

Victoria and Greg

Brandon and Serena

Kira and Romeo

Jacob and Jill

Reality Steve confirmed Victoria and Greg are dating on October 25, 2022, when he posted a video of them at the Trevi Fountain in Rome. However, he revealed Johnny and Victoria have split, as well as Brittany and Tyler.

Jacob and Jill split on the season but got back together at the “After the Final Rose” special in November 2022. Reality Steve revealed Jacob asked Jill if she wanted to date again and she told him yes.

