The Bachelor fans are eager to find out whether Zach and Kaity are still together after Reality Steve spilled the tea on who he thinks Zach Shallcross ends up with.

After being announced as the newest Bachelor in September 2022, Zach began his journey to find love in January 2023.

Already, fans want to know who it is that he proposes to by the end of season 27. There have been group dates and one-on-ones galore, as well as the first-ever virtual rose ceremony. Let’s find out more about who caught Zach Shallcross‘ attention the most…

Week three of The Bachelor saw Zach and Kaity enjoy a one-on-one date in a museum.

Fans loved Zach and Kaity’s date and many took to Twitter to comment on how it was one of “the best” Bachelor dates they had seen.

Zach asked Kaity to stay the night and they enjoyed a sleepover in a tent in the museum. Kaity’s return to The Bachelor mansion made for a meme-worthy moment on Twitter.

Reality Steve says Zach and Kaity get engaged

Reality TV fans can always count on Reality Steve to spill the tea on what he thinks has gone down on The Bachelor.

On February 6, 2023, Reality Steve reported on who makes it to the season 27 final.

He said: “As you know the final 3 are Ariel, Kaity, and Gabi. That’s all you had up to this point. Ariel was eliminated at the overnight date rose ceremony, so your final 2 are Kaity and Gabi.”

The Reality TV enthusiast added: “Zach is engaged to Kaity Biggar.”

He doesn’t confirm who The Bachelor 2023 ends up with

Reality Steve wrote that he thinks that Zach and Kaity get engaged by the end of The Bachelor 2023.

However, he adds that there are other rumors out there suggesting that Gabi is the woman who Zach ends up getting engaged to: “I’m well aware that an Instagram account posted two months ago that Zach was engaged to Gabi. Here’s what I can tell you: I trust my sources just like I assume they trust their sources. It’s now up to you the public to decide who you choose to believe. Personally, I’ll bet on myself.”

Reality Steve continues: “Got some info this past weekend I felt comfortable enough running with, so I did. I guess we’ll see who’s right come mid-March when this season is done airing.”

Neither Zach nor Kaity have given any hints on their Instagram pages as to who ends up winning the Bachelor 2023. Kaity’s last post is captioned: “Drama in the Bahamas,” and sees her posing with the rest of the ladies on the show.

At the time of writing, there are still nine ladies vying for Zach Shallcross’ heart. Gabi, Kaity, Charity, Aly, Katherine, Brooklyn, Jess, Ariel, and Greer remain in competition with one another in week five.

