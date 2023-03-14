Ariel Frenkel has The Bachelor fans asking questions about her ethnicity in 2023.

Zach Shallcross was chosen as the Bachelor for season 27. He had 30 women vying after his heart in January 2023.

Now, Zach has whittled down the competition to just three ladies.

Gabriella Gabi Elnicki, Kaity Biggar and Ariel Frenkel. So, let’s find out more about Ariel from The Bachelor’s ethnicity.

Meet Ariel from The Bachelor

Ariel is 28 years old and was one of the original 30 women to take part in The Bachelor season 27 in 2023.

She describes herself as a “thrill seeker” in her ABC bio and adds that she’s “adventurous,” “sophisticated,” and “unapologetically herself.”

Ariel went into the show hoping that Zach would be her perfect match. Whether Ariel ends up with Zach or not, fans think that Ariel would make a great Bachelorette in the future.

She can be found on Instagram at @afrenkel1 with around 42k followers.

The Bachelor: Ariel’s ethnicity

Ariel comes from a “big Ukrainian family,” per her ABC bio.

She is looking for a love “like her parents have.”

Ariel often takes to the ‘gram to share snaps of herself and her family.

Her brother got married in 2021 and she and her sibling can be seen posing with their parents.

Where is Ariel from?

While Zach Shallcross hails from California, Ariel lives in New York City.

Zach has two younger sisters and was born to parents Megan and Chapman.

Ariel works as a marketing executive in The Big Apple.

However, she’s travelled all over the world. Some of her trips have included vacay-ing in Europe and South America.

Kaity Biggar’s museum date with Zach on The Bachelor was hailed as one of the best in the show’s history by fans in 2023.

However, he is still getting to know Kaity, Ariel and Gabi as The Bachelor draws to a close.

The show’s finale will air on ABC on March 27, 2023. After the Final Rose also airs on the same evening.

