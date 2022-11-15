









Florence Alexandra has been open about her reservations when it comes to dating someone younger on Bachelor in Paradise. Logan Palmer has been making jokes about her and Justin’s age gap during her ABC stint.

Now, fans are asking how old she is compared to Justin, 24, as multiple co-stars make comments on her age. Danielle was heard saying she is a “beautiful dusty old sea hag,” while Flo and Mara wind up in a love triangle with Justin.

From Florence’s age to how old Mara is, Reality Titbit has all the details on their birthdays and what Flo has been saying about her connection with Justin, who is a twin brother to co-star Joey, so far.

BACHELOR IN PARADISE – 810 Its a new day in Paradise! While some couples are waking up feeling stronger than ever, for others it feels like all but a fresh start. A rose ceremony with the women in charge has several men rethinking their place on the beach; and a series of dates between new, established and even some unlikely pairings shakes things up even more. Plus, a storm is brewing for more than one formerly sturdy couple; will it blow over or break things apart for the lovebirds on Bachelor in Paradise MONDAY, OCT. 31 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images) FLORENCE ALEXANDRA

Meet Florence Alexandra

Florence Alexandra Moerenhout is a model originally from the Netherlands. She appeared on The Bachelor Australia and has now gone on to join Bachelor in Paradise season 8, which is filmed in Mexico.

She first appeared on Matt “Matty J” Johnson’s season of The Bachelor Australia, years after getting her digital communications and multimedia from HAN University of Applied Sciences degree in the Netherlands.

After that, she got caught up in a love triangle on Bachelor In Paradise Australia season 1 between Davey Lloyd and Jake Ellis, but ended up leaving the show as a singleton. Now, she has found a bond with Justin on BIP.

She moved to Melbourne in 2016, and after appearing on The Bachelor in 2017, she also earned a postgraduate degree in social media marketing from Australian Pacific College in 2020.

Bachelor in Paradise: Florence’s age

Florence is 31 years old. She was 27 when she appeared on The Bachelor Australia season 7. The twins Justin and Joey are two of the youngest contestants on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, as they were born on January 2, 1998.

After the pair walked on the beach, 38-year-old Michael Allio said, “I was 14 when they were born.” However, when Joey picked Shanae, 30, to go on a date, she said: “Age ain’t nothing but a number,” describing herself as a “cougar.”

Her age gap with Justin

Spoilers: Flo is seven years older than 24-year-old Justin. With his twin brother Joey, he used his double date card to take both her and Shanae on a date. Since then, he has accepted a rose from Flo at the ceremony.

Her co-star Mara, 33, who also chose Justin for a date, said: “I’m almost positive I’m a whole decade older than him.” She is nine years older than Justin, who later informs Flo that he thinks their “connection” is stronger than with Mara.

Despite their age gap, Bachelor In Paradise fans don’t think it’s the main issue for a potential romance. It’s the long distance between them, as Flo lives all the way in Australia while Justin is based in Brookfield, Connecticut.

Photo by Sam Tabone/WireImage

