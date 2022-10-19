









Jessenia Cruz took Andrew Spence on a pizza date on Bachelor in Paradise, when both claimed they’re fond of each other and wanted to see what happens. However, fans don’t think there’s a connection between them.

By the end of their date, which aired on the October 18th episode, the two ended up kissing under the shower. Jessenia also confessed she really likes the football player, while Andrew claimed that she is “gorgeous”.

So how are fans reacting to their date? What has happened between them so far? Let’s look at the viewer reaction from their pizza meet-up to see what the majority are predicting for the pair.

THE ULTIMATE SURFER – BACHELOR IN PARADISE – Cast members from the long-awaited season of “Bachelor in Paradise” and the all-new surf competition series “The Ultimate Surfer” celebrated the upcoming premieres of the sizzling ABC summer shows at a beachside bash at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel and Bungalows in Santa Monica, California. “Bachelor in Paradise” premieres Monday, Aug. 16 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), and “The Ultimate Surfer” premieres Monday, Aug. 23 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC via Getty Images) JESSENIA CRUZ

Meet Andrew and Jessenia

Jessenia Cruz, a 29-year-old who was a contestant on the 25th season of The Bachelor, has been getting to know Andrew Spence, 27, a pro-football player from Vienna, Austria. They first met on the beach in Paradise.

He was on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette before his elimination in week six. Andrew spends half the year in Vienna playing professional football, and the other half in Chicago area as a football coach and teacher’s assistant.

Jessenia, however, is a star from Matt James’ season, who works as a social media marketer. She was 2016’s Ms El Paso, has three dogs, and was born and raised in San Antonia, Texas, where she performed as a former pageant queen.

Their Bachelor in Paradise story

Jessenia and Andrew appeared to hit it off after meeting on the Bachelor in Paradise beach. Admitting that she is on the ABC dating show “for a husband” in a confessional, she then realised how many similar interests she has to him.

She told him she really liked him and wanted to see where it could go, which Andrew replied to with: “I’m feeling a little something for sure.” Then in a confessional, the football player said they were really starting to click.

“She’s freaking gorgeous,” Andrew said. “Lets not forget about that.” The two made out at the end of the date. She claimed exactly what led them to kiss in the mini waterfall on social media:

When Andrew and Jessenia went on their pizza date, Bachelor in Paradise viewers could not believe how “awkward” the encounter was, especially when they began to kiss underneath the tiny waterfall.

One fan wrote: “Not Andrew & Jessenia making out under that tiny ass waterfall #BachelorInParadise#Bip.”

Another jokily said: “Jessenia: ‘Do you want to meet anyone else?’ Andrew: ‘Did you know you could save 15% or more on car insurance by switching to Geico? #bachelorinparadise#bip.”

“Jessenia is putting in the WORK. Andrew is folding. I see it #BachelorInParadise#BIP,” penned a Twitter user.

WATCH BACHELOR IN PARADISE ON ABC AND HULU EVERY TUESDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK