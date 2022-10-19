Bachelor In Paradise fans obsess over new ‘chill’ Victoria amid Lace drama











A group of new ladies and gentlemen have arrived in Bachelor in Paradise looking for a connection. The OG singles have already been tempted to find new sparks. However, it appears Victoria is unbothered by all of it, despite Lace’s heartbroken heart.

Feelings are growing in Bachelor in Paradise, and relationships are blossoming.

While some stars are with a certain individual, others worry finding new connections will interfere with their relationships.

In the latest episode, Lace Morris returned to the beach with teary eyes as she looks for Rodney Matthews. However, she discovered he is currently on a date with another woman.

Meanwhile, Victoria isn’t bothered by all the drama on the island, and that includes her rocky relationship with Johnny.

A love triangle and a pending conversation

They say that no one’s relationship is safe on Bachelor in Paradise and last night’s episode gave single contestants a chance to get to know some new faces.

Days after the men were allowed to mingle with other girls, host Jesse Palmer gave the women the same opportunity.

Although some discovered new connections, others were too busy thinking about what their boys were doing. Including, Lace with Rodney and Shanae with Jacob.

Lace’s feelings for Rodney appear to have been growing with each episode, but it seems, although there’s a mutual interest, Rodney is getting to know Eliza too.

They even shared their first kiss.

While the pair were gushing about each other on camera, Lace couldn’t stand the thought of being apart from him and confessed her feelings.

“I really, really want to pursue this and I want to take this seriously, move forward,” she said in the confessionary. “I currently don’t know if he feels the same way.”

As the guys tell Lace he’s currently on a date with Eliza, she sees them holding hands.

Before the episode ends with another cliffhanger, a conversation between the two unfolds.

Fans will now have to wait until the next episode of Bachelor in Paradise to find out what was said.

Fans obsessed over ‘chill’ Victoria

Despite the drama surrounding Lace’s feelings for Rodney, and the involvement of Eliza in their relationship, fans were obsessing over Victoria’s attitude.

Many realized she showed no feelings or remorse for her current situation with Johnny and the drama happening between the couples on the island.

In fact, fans loved it.

One wrote: “Victoria not shedding a single tear for Johnny. She really is THAT b****.”

Another fan tweeted: “I absolute f****** love how unbothered Victoria F. is by all of this turbulence.”

