Bachelor in Paradise Canada season 2 is in full swing in 2023 and fans want to know more about the series’ filming location. The Citytv dating show kicked off on May 8 and sees Sharleen Joynt hosting this year’s season.

Former contestants of both the American and Canadian series of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette get a second chance at finding love on Bachelor in Paradise Canada in 2023.

The show’s ‘paradise’ opens its doors to a batch of singletons who are ready to romance their way to a potential proposal at the end of the series. Let’s take a look at where the show is filmed this year…

Credit: Citytv YouTube channel

Bachelor in Paradise Canada 2023 location

As Bachelor in Paradise Canada season 2 kicks off in May 2023, many fans are taking to social media to dub the show’s filming location as “beautiful.”

The picturesque scenes of BiP Canada season 2 have many people asking whether it was filmed in the same place as season 1.

However, it has been confirmed that season 2 was shot in an all-new location.

This year’s show is ‘bigger and better’

According to this year’s Bachelor in Paradise host, Sharleen Joynt, season 2 is “bigger and better” than ever before.

Sharleen says that the season 2 cast includes some new singles as well as some familiar faces from Bachelor Nation in Canada and the US.

She adds the Citytv show is also filmed in a new undisclosed location for 2023.

Bartender and Bachelorette Canada alum Kevin Wendt is set to appear on this year’s show along with Sharleen.

Bachelor in Paradise Canada season 1 location

In 2021, the first Bachelor in Paradise Canada season was reportedly filmed at Camp Wahanowin in Orillia, Ontario.

The Canadian lakeside location is dubbed as “stunning” by the show’s contestants.

BiP Canada fans get a sneak peek of Camp Paradise from the show’s trailer which shows all kinds of activities available to the cast including canoeing and sitting around campfires.

