









Johnny DePhillipo showed his vulnerable side during a chat with Victoria Fuller on Bachelor in Paradise when he revealed his elder brother is in prison and his mom isn’t doing well. He added he wants Victoria to know the “real me.”

The pair connected while discussing their fathers, with Johnny telling Victoria on the ABC dating show: “My dad used to call me pork chop growing up. Like, ‘Pork chop, what are you doing, fat boy?'”

He then confesses his elder brother is presently in jail, which is difficult for his entire family. “My mom’s not doing well,” he acknowledges. “But she’s strong, she’s tough.”

Johnny DePhillipo admits elder brother is in prison

During Bachelor In Paradise season 8, Johnny opened up about his elder brother being in prison during a conversation with Victoria on the November 14 episode. He confessed:

I now care for Victoria, so I want her to know all of me. This is real, and she needs to know the real me. This is not fake. This is the things I’m going through, my brothers are going through, my family is going through. It’s scary. I don’t want her to run away. That will scare people away.

He continued: “I think it tells a lot about someone who can say ‘I’m there for you.’ Victoria’s slowly becoming that person. I’m becoming more open to the possibility of being engaged. It’s such a good feeling.”

After Johnny tells her his brother in jail, Victoria responds: “Wait, no.”

Get to know his Italian family

Johnny has a big family that includes eight men, counting the Bachelor in Paradise star and his father. As seen in the picture below:

Johnny often hangs out with his “huge, crazy, Italian family,” as per his ABC bio.

During Gabby Windey’s season of The Bachelorette, she met his family in his hometown of Palm State Springs, Florida. The scene only had about eight minutes of air time, so fans didn’t get to meet all his relatives.

Johnny’s brother Robert loves fishing too

Johnny is often seen hanging out with his brothers, including Robert and Jack DePhillipo. His younger sibling Jack is a Florida State alumni while Robert runs his own business, Hangfest Apparel, and is loved up with Jillian Conforti.

Robert lives in the same town as Johnny and, like the BIP star, loves to go fishing. His younger brother appeared on the Hometowns episode when Gabby travelled to meet Johnny’s family.

