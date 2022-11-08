









Kate Gallivan called it quits with Logan Palmer on Bachelor in Paradise over money. The dating show saw the two build a bond for several episodes, but her importance on his job left viewers wondering what she does for work.

Spoilers: A love triangle with Hayden Markowitz was formed after the newcomer asked Kate out. Hoping Logan would “fight” for her not to go, she felt disappointed when he didn’t try to stop her from attending the beach date.

Since then, Kate has been in a constant battle over whether to pick Hayden or Logan. She has mentioned how Hayden has money while weighing up the pros and cons. But the real question is, what is Kate’s job amid all of this?

Bachelor in Paradise: Kate Gallivan’s job

Kate works as a real estate agent at The Oppenheim Group (yes, the estate agency on Netflix’s Selling Sunset). She has worked there since May 2021, as per her LinkedIn, after over five years at Figure 8 Realty.

She previously worked as a music touring assistant for Creative Artists Agency from 2015 to 2016, and as a home mortgage consultant for Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, after getting a bachelor’s in electronic media journalism in 2011.

The Bachelor in Paradise star is, of course, also a reality TV personality. The Los Angeles-based real estate agent often shares updates on the properties sold through her work on Instagram, such as a Spanish home in Frogtown.

Kate’s successful career history

Kate currently has sold nine properties since working at The Oppenheim Group, at a price range stretching from $946,000 to $3.48 million in Los Angeles. Her most expensive listing since May 2021 was valued at $2.7 million!

Born and raised in Nashville, Kate moved to LA in 2014 and hit the ground running with a job in entertainment, which involved regularly meeting celebrity clients. She was described by real estate agency Figure 8 Realty as:

An adventurous highly focused agent with a sense of humor that can brighten anyone’s day.

She worked for the firm from 2016 to 2021, and is now working for one of Los Angeles’ top real estate firms. She ends the working day by heading back to her beautiful home in the Hollywood Hills. Some might say her life is glam!

She talks money on BIP

Kate has put a heavy focus on money when it comes to choosing her man. When Hayden asked her on a date, she spoke of Logan and said: “I feel like he’s not fighting for me at all. I feel like he’s completely asleep at the wheel.”

After Hayden revealed he spent six figures to save his dog, Kate told cameras:

This man paid six figures to give that dog an extra year, maybe — not even certainly. I don’t know about ya’ll, but I do not have six figures lying around. Unless that man has a tree in his backyard that’s growing money, I think that his priorities are a little misaligned.

After kissing Logan in the rain, she still had reservations. “Logan is really great, but Hayden has money, which we love,” she tells Shanae. “I don’t want to have to carry someone else,” she adds.

