Bachelor in Paradise star Logan Palmer's job involves lots of creativity











Logan Palmer has become a hot topic for Bachelor in Paradise viewers, who are now asking what the reality TV personality does for a living. Yep, the contestants do make money outside of filming the show.

Kate Gallivan and Logan were getting to know each other on the ABC dating show, until she called things off over money differences. She revealed on camera that she wasn’t sure if he’d be a “capable partner.”

The two haven’t been just a duo this season, as they have been stuck in a love triangle with Hayden Markowitz. When Kate broke up with Logan over his money and having two roommates, fans grew curious about his job.

What does Logan Palmer do for a living?

Logan is a copywriter based in San Diego, California. He worked as a production technician at Raindrop from September 2021 to June 2022, as per his LinkedIn page, which states:

Creative professional and film maker working to bring life to brands, tell important stories, and deliver stunning visuals in the world of production.

He has since moved into his current role as a creative copywriter at the firm, which involves copy for the screen promoting brands, products and services. Previously, Logan was a camera operator for San Diego Padres baseball club.

Glassdoor reports that a senior copywriter at Raindrop earns $84,026 a year. Plus, Logan makes thousands for starring on the dating show, but the participants receive different amounts of payment per episode.

The Bachelor in Paradise star’s job

Logan has studied hard to get to where he is today, having graduated from Northern Arizona University with a bachelor’s degree in strategic communications with emphasis in advertising.

He went on to become a digital marketing intern at a Phoenix advertising agency, before working for Casual Astronaut as a project coordinator. By October 2020, Logan had secured a production assistant role for Petco for three months.

The BIP star then worked at KUSI Television for two years, first as a production specialist and then as a videographer and editor at the company, until May 2021. And of course, he is also a reality TV personality!

Logan and Kate on Bachelor in Paradise 2022

Logan was originally getting to know Shanae Ankney, until she moved on. Then, he began building a connection with Kate, until newcomer Hayden asked her out on a date – which she accepted as a potential test.

However, she felt that Logan wasn’t fighting for her. Season 8 episode 12 sees the two kissing in the rain, but Kate later says: “Logan is really great, but Hayden has money, which we love. I don’t want to have to carry someone else.”

As per Reality Steve, Logan offers Kate a rose at the ceremony and she says no, mentioning an orange Nissan and being unable to afford a gym membership. Logan also sees his ex, Rachel Recchia, during Bachelor in Paradise.

