









Salley Carson is looking for her match on Bachelor in Paradise following her previous stint on Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor. She was almost married before joining the ABC dating series… Who was her fiance?

According to bartender Wells Adams, the reality TV personality went to talk to her ex before making the final decision to go to Paradise and then didn’t get on the plane because she was on the phone with him crying.

Between August 2021 and June 2022 – before filming for BIP began – the former couple appear to have gotten in contact, but Salley is now on a journey to find a new man. Let’s get to know her ex-fiance.

Salley Carson’s ex-fiance

Salley was engaged to Avery Buchholz before The Bachelor. The former couple are thought to have met through work, as she works as a spine surgery robot operator while Avery is a neurosurgeon.

Based in Colombia, South Carolina, Salley still has pictures with her ex-fiance on her social media profiles, including a Facebook post of them together in June 2021. She recently left Bachelor in Paradise after being asked about her ex.

“My gut feeling told me not to come,” she said. “I’m here for me. I’m here for my business.” Bartender Wells said that she wanted a second shot at love on BIP but that they were apprehensive due to her leaving The Bachelor.

He works as a neurosurgeon

Avery left Neuro City Neurosurgery in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2018, before joining UVA Health System that year. He is a complex spine surgeon who treats conditions including scoliosis, spinal deformity, and spine tumors.

After serving as second lieutenant in the Wisconsin Army National Guard 13th MEED, the doctor has been practising neurosurgery for over 12 years, and moved on from UVA in March to join the Lexington Brain and Spine Institute.

Now with a five-star rating on Google Reviews, Avery secured his bachelor’s degree in biology from The Citadel in Charleston and a medical degree from the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health in Madison.

She previously left The Bachelor

Despite having a connection with Clayton, Salley decided to go home as her wedding was due to happen the weekend he gave her a rose. She called off the $60K wedding paid for by her dad, a source told The Sun.

Salley was seen turning down his first rose as she was going through a tough time as a result of her past engagement. She revealed on The Bachelor:

I was supposed to marry this guy, but now I have a great guy who thinks that I’m great and doesn’t want me to leave. It’s hard.

Declaring she’s just “not ready” yet, she walked away from the show, which “hurt” Clayton. Salley later decided to give dating another go by joining Bachelor in Paradise, but soon left after Genevieve and Shanae brought up her ex.

