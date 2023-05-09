Bachelor in Paradise stars Brandon Jones and Serene Russell have officially called off their engagement in 2023. The couple, who rose to fame on ABC shows The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, found love on the Paradise spin-off series.

Now, Brandon and Serene have called time on their romance and write that they wish to “heal” following their break up.

Many fans of the couple have taken to social media to express their shock over Brandon and Serene’s split, one wrote that their jaw was “on the floor” following the announcement.

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Brandon and Serene met on Bachelor in Paradise

After appearing on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, Brandon, 28, and Serene, 27, connected when they both starred on Bachelor in Paradise season 8.

The two got together in 2022 and ended their time on BiP by getting engaged.

After falling for each other, and thinking that they’d found their “soulmate,” Brandon and Serene were engaged to be married last November.

Fans were backing Serene and Brandon’s romance all the way with many rooting for them to end the show as an official couple.

Bachelor couple announces split

On May 8, 2023, Brandon and Serene sadly announced that they have called off their engagement.

The two called it quits on their relationship but coming to the decision was by no means easy, judging by their joint Instagram post.

The Bachelor in Paradise couple wrote: “…This has been immensely hard to accept and painful, as there is a lot of love between the two of us. We are deeply hurting and can only ask that there be no hate…”

Serene and Brandon also stated that having a relationship in the public eye was particularly challenging for them.

Fans are distraught over their break up

ABC stars Serene and Brandon asked that “there be no hate” following their split announcement.

They are both set to “try and move forward and heal,” per their Instagram post.

Bachelor Nation took to the comments section of Serene and Brandon’s post to share their sympathies with the couple.

Some said that their “jaw dropped,” after hearing the news, while others said the photo slider made it “hard to believe” that they were no longer together.

More said that they were “heartbroken” by the news.

Fellow Bachelor star Clayton Echard wrote: “Y’all both are incredible people and I hope you are able to find peace and clarity during this time. Here for you both.”