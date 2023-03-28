As The Bachelor season 27 rounds off and a happy couple skips into the distance, fans want to know when Bachelor in Paradise 2023 is set to kick off.

Zach Shallcross had many ups and downs during his time as The Bachelor during season 27. The ABC show came to a close on March 27 and Zach left the show hand-in-hand with Kaity Biggar.

Charity Lawson was announced as the next Bachelorette during Zach’s season and she’s set to embark on another unique dating experience in 2023.

Credit: Bachelor Nation on ABC/The Bachelor

Bachelor in Paradise returns in 2023

As The Bachelor season 27 comes to an end in March 2023, fans are wondering when the next installment will air.

Charity Lawson’s Bachelorette (season 20) will begin on June 26, 2023.

Bachelor in Paradise seasons usually start in August each year. So, fans can expect the Bachelor in Paradise season 9 to begin around this time.

Wells Adams will be back on the show

Speaking to Bachelor Nation in 2022, Bachelor in Paradise’s bartender, Wells Adams, confirmed that he’ll be back on the show this summer.

When it comes to who is set to appear on the show, the contestants are yet to be announced.

However, Wells has said who he’d like to see in Paradise while he tends to the bar.

He said that he’d like to see Salley Carson on the ABC series.

Stewart Cook/ABC via Getty Images

Ladies from Zach’s season could be on Bachelor in Paradise

Although nothing has been set in stone, rumors are circulating when it comes to who could be cast for Bachelor in Paradise season 9.

Speaking on Click Bait with Bachelor Nation in February 2023, Mercedes Northup said that she’d be up for joining the cast and even mentioned some Bachelor Nation men that she’d like to see there. Mercedes mentioned Tyler Norris, Johnny DePhillipo, and Nayte Olukoya on the podcast.

Distractify reports that there’s a strong chance that Christina Mandrell from Zach’s season will be cast for BiP.

Christina was in the midst of drama during The Bachelor. Briana Thorbourne opted to go home due to some issues with Christina.

