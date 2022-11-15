









Andrew accepted Ency’s invite to a date after accepting two roses from Jessenia on Bachelor in Paradise. Jessenia was not happy about Andrew getting to know the new arrival, who he said he had a “great connection” with.

Spoilers: He went on to tell Jessenia that he is a “really difficult situation” after getting to know the newcomer. Andrew Spencer explained that he felt like Ency Abedin had good energy and that this would be a fresh start for him.

With just three more episodes until the Bachelor in Paradise season 8 finale, fans are wondering what happened between Andrew and Ency after he spoke to Jessenia. More spoilers incoming…

When Ency Abedin entered Bachelor in Paradise, Andrew Spencer went on a date with her. He discovered that he connected with her immediately, and knew it would be a “tough” conversation to have with Jessenia, revealing:

I feel like this could be something real and it’s kind of nice. I’m pretty happy.

During their date, Andrew told Ency he likes oysters and made her laugh. They chilled in the pool on floaties, before he admitted that the newcomer has “good energy.” Fans also noticed he looks happier than he has in weeks.

He calls things off with Jessenia

Following his date with Ency, Andrew revealed to Jessenia:

I feel like I needed a little bit of an up, so I’m just trying to find some happiness to get out of this with. I feel like it’s been one after another for me and dragging you into that kind of sucked. I’m sorry for that. You deserve a little bit more than what I’ve been able to give you and where I’m at with this.

Jessenia admitted she was “in her feelings” but told Andrew: “It is what it is.” She then said in a confessional:

I feel defeated. It sucks thinking I’m on the same page with someone. We’ve all had a rough few days, but I thought we had at least gained enough ground to figure things out instead of him going on a date. We’re close to the end of Paradise so that honestly makes no senes to me. I really thought I had a safe space with Andrew, so I think that’s what hurts the most about it all.

Andrew and Ency on Bachelor in Paradise

Andrew could not decide between Jessenia and Ency, so he left Bachelor in Paradise, Reality Steve reports. He tweeted:

Andrew got asked on a date by Ency (Clayton’s season) when she arrived. Later, he had to decide between Ency and Jessenia. He couldn’t so he left. Said at reunion things were different once Teddi left. Teddi wasn’t at the reunion.

Teddi left season 8 after her and Andrew decided to call time on their romance. He had previously received the first date card and asked her to go with him, but she later told him he was the only reason she ever went to Mexico.

Andrew and a Bachelor in Paradise rep has been contacted by GRV Media and Reality Titbit for comment.

