Bachelorette fans queuing up to give Gabby's Grandpa John a rose











While The Bachelorettes have been whittling down the plethora of hunky men trying to win them over, viewers have had their hearts stolen by someone else – Gabby’s Grandpa John.

Fans of the reality show love him so much that they’ve even begged bosses to give him and his granddaughter their very own spin-off show.

It seems if he was a contestant on the show, the ladies would be lining up to give him a rose!

Grandpa John talks to Gabby on The Bachelorette | Credit: Bachelor Nation on ABC

With just one episode of the series left to go, people are desperate to have more Grandpa John in their lives.

And many seem more bothered about seeing him again than finding out what happens to Bachelorettes Gabby and Rachel.

Grandpa John tells it like it is

While Rachel made it to the first part of the final last week with three men to choose between, Gabby had already chosen Erich.

And Grandpa John wasted no time in telling Gabby exactly what he thought.

Pulling her to one side, he told her: “I like Erich, he’s a keeper – but more importantly, what do you think about him?”

After Gabby spoke about how much she liked Erich, her grandfather told her: “Your grandma would be tickled pink, I really wish she could have been here for this, she would have loved it.

“And she’d have given you the same advice that I’ve been giving you – it’s got to be 90/90 not just 50/50.”

Grandpa John got emotional as he told Gabby he loved her and gave her a hug, bringing tears not just to his own eyes, but to those of viewers as well.

Viewers fall in love

Fans of the show were moved to tears by the interaction between Gabby and her loving grandfather.

“Not me now crying because of Gabby’s family. Grandpa John is an angel,” one wrote.

While another begged: “Requesting a spin-off show of Gabby and Grandpa John”.

And one was so taken with him they posted: “I swear to god if there’s an in memoriam for Gabby’s grandpa at the end of this episode I’ll snap my own neck”.

Grandpa John seen during a conversation with his granddaughter Gabby on The Bachelorette | Credit: Bachelor Nation on ABC

“Gabby and Grandpa have me crying over here,” one admitted.

Did Gabby and Rachel get engaged?

In case you haven’t caught the first episode of the two-part final yet, we won’t spoil it for you.

Click here if you want to find out if Gabby and Rachel got engaged.

The two-part finale of The Bachelorette starts concludes on September 20, starting at 8pm EST on ABC

