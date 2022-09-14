Bachelorette's Tino Franco 'knows' his family will warm to idea of engagement











As The Bachelorette finale parts 1 and 2 air on ABC in 2022, many viewers are taking to Twitter to talk about the remaining men on the show, one of which is Tino Franco. Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey had the task of whittling down their potential suitors to one each and the road to finding ‘the one’ hasn’t been easy for either of them.

The Bachelorette season 19 finale airs on September 20th and is followed by an After The Rose special on Tuesday night. Tino and Rachel appear to be getting along well during the 2022 series, however, some fans aren’t convinced that they are best suited to each other…

Meet Tino Franco

Tino Franco is a 27-year-old General Contactor who hails from Playa Del Rey, California.

Per his ABC bio, he loves the outdoors and all kinds of activities including camping and surfing.

Going onto The Bachelorette, Tino was looking to find someone to settle down with and have four children.

Tino Franco on The Bachelorette

This year’s Bachelorette came with a change as not one, but two women were chosen as The Bachelorettes.

Tino ended up forming a relationship with Rachel and the two got along well. However, their hometown date threw a spanner into the works as Rachel felt that Tino’s dad didn’t warm to her.

Jesse Palmer has prepared viewers for the “most shocking finale of all time” in 2022 and viewers will have to wait and see who it is that Rachel ends up with.

The Bachelorette star is on Instagram

Tino Franco can be found on Instagram with 38.5K followers at @tino.360.

He shares 30 posts on his IG page which include snaps of himself with family, friends and travelling the globe.

Tino writes in his bio that he loves “Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch” and shares a link to the eatery’s page.

His parents, Joe and Sandi, have been the subject of some viewers’ tweets. Joe has taken to Facebook himself to comment on the ABC show.

Speaking on The Bachelorette, Tino said to Rachel that he “knows” his family will “come around” to the idea of them getting engaged if they do.

THE BACHELORETTE TWO-PART FINALE AIRS SEPT 13 AND 20 ON ABC AT 8 PM

