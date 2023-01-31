The Bachelor fans are eager to get to know more about one of the ladies vying after Zach Shallcross’ heart in 2023 – Brianna Kay. So, let’s find out what Brianna does, her age, and her Instagram handle.

January 23, saw the launch of a brand new season of The Bachelor. Zach was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 19 with Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey.

He didn’t find love during his first time on the show, but now, he’s back in search of romance as The Bachelor himself.

Brianna Thorbourne runs her own business

Joining 29 other ladies on The Bachelor season 27 is entrepreneur Brianna Thorbourne.

Brianna is 24 years old and hails from Jersey City, New Jersey.

She runs a cosmetics brand called Bourne Beauty. Brianna’s company website states that its best-selling product is a ‘Beauty rEvolver’.

The website reads: “Bourne Beauty was created with a vision to provide a clean and empowering beauty brand, which encourages people to love and accentuate the beauty they are born with.”

The 24-year-old’s brand can be found on Instagram with almost 13k followers at @bournebeautyco.

Brianna is also a model. She’s signed to State Management modeling agency.

Brianna joins The Bachelor

Judging by Brianna’s entrepreneurial talent, she’s got her work life sorted. Now, she’s appearing on ABC’s The Bachelor in order to find love.

Per her ABC Bachelor bio, she lived in Paris for a few years when she was younger. Brianna’s bio adds that she has “high expectations.”

She’s looking for a man who wants to travel the world with her and cage diving with sharks is one of the things she has on her to-do list.

Meet The Bachelor’s Brianna on Instagram

Brianna Thorbourne is making her reality TV debut at 24 years old.

She can be found on Instagram at @iambriannakay with over 7,000 followers.

Brianna includes her beauty business in her Instagram bio as well as writing that she’s a model who is “creating her best life one day at a time.”

The Bachelor contestant shares many stunning photos on her Instagram page including some of herself modeling.

Judging by Brianna’s IG page, she enjoys a vacation, drinks with friends, wearing glamorous outfits, and getting adventurous in Tulum.

WATCH THE BACHELOR ON ABC EVERY MONDAY AT 8/7C

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER, AND TIKTOK