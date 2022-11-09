









Bachelor in Paradise is back in 2022 and fans are all wondering the same thing – are Justin and Eliza still together? The ABC spin-off series may be set in ‘paradise’ but it seems that the show’s contestants are experiencing a whole lot of emotional turmoil as they attempt to find love.

BiP often sees people who have appeared on the Bachelor and Bachelorette series attempt to find themselves a partner all over again. Season 8 features Eliza Isichei and Justin Glaze as well as Rodney Mathews. So, let’s find out more about whether Justin and Eliza are still together…

WARNING: SPOILERS BELOW FOR BACHELOR IN PARADISE SEASON 8…

BiP season 8’s love triangle

When marketing manager Eliza arrived on Bachelor in Paradise, she caught the attention of Rodney, who said he could see a future with her quite early on.

Eliza gave Rodney her rose on the show, but this was a decision she came to regret, and had to tell Rodney that she actually had stronger feelings for another contestant on the show, Justin.

Rodney and Eliza split in week five and she also attempted to salvage her relationship with Justin.

Eliza and Justin on Bachelor in Paradise

Justin and Eliza’s one-on-one date on Bachelor in Paradise looked promising. The two expressed that they liked each other and he admitted that he came back to the show for her. He said that he was “super intrigued” by her.

Rodney was sitting on the beach wanting Eliza to choose him when she returned from her date. He said he’d be brokenhearted if Eliza was to choose Justin over him.

Eliza did choose Justin at the third Rose Ceremony. But later chose Rodney over Justin at the fourth Rose Ceremony. This meant that all three of the BiP contestants left the show.

Are Justin and Eliza still together?

According to Reality Steve, Justin and Eliza are no longer together.

Reality Steve tweeted on November 5: “As we know, Eliza gave the rose to Rodney. The next morning she says made mistake, she tells Rodney, then we see her get on a plane, and goes to see Justin asking for a chance. He says no. Wanted somebody who’s all in.”

Viewers of the show saw that Eliza went to Baltimore to attempt to get him back. However, things didn’t work out for them according to Reality Steve’s tweets.

He added on November 6, in another tweet: “Also, Justin said after Eliza left Baltimore they were supposed to meet up in LA. They’d talked for hrs after cameras left & he’d told her no and were thinking about maybe trying in LA but she ghosted him. She said he didn’t hit her up until like 11 at night when he was there.”

The two also don’t follow one another on Instagram.

Reality Titbit and GRV Media have reached out to Justin and Eliza for comment.

