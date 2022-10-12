BIP’s Jacob and Jill get cozy under the full moon on intense naked date











The latest season of Bachelor In Paradise has been a whirlwind of excitement and drama and Tuesday night’s episode showed just that as Jill Chain confidently instigated a romance with Tarzan wannabe and heartbreaker Jacob Rapini as the pair got naked together under the full moon.

It looks like it could be a very strong connection as Jill told Parade after the show that Jacob has a “sweet side” that not many get to see. After their intense and spiritual naked date, love could definitely be in the air.

Jill and Jacob get naked on Bachelor in Paradise

Former Bachelor Nation alumni Jill and Jacob really formed a bond on Tuesday night and fans are already excited for the future. Before they received their date card, the connection was already evident as Jacob got cozy with Jill and called her “stunning.”

During their date, the cameras showed how a medium conducted a full moon ceremony for Jill and Jacob to bring out their sexual energy. They also received some crystals and Jill shouted, “I feel free!” The medium asked them if they were comfortable getting naked, and they said yes. “Why not? I trust him,” said Jill.

They stood back to back naked together, and Jacob couldn’t get over how great Jill’s butt was. They then sat in hot tubs next to one another, still naked, whilst they raved about how they were both ready for love. Jokingly, Jacob called themselves, “Tarzan and Jilly Jane.”

Jill’s Bachelor journey

Jill Chin, 27, is an architectural historian from Rhode Island and was noticed for her brains and beauty when she debuted on the show.

Jill first tried reality TV on Clayton Echard’s 26th season of The Bachelor which aired earlier this year. She was eliminated on week four and fans didn’t get to see her full personality. “On The Bachelor, I definitely held back,” she admitted to Parade.com.

The star has made her return to paradise to try and find love and despite having her heart crushed by Romeo already, love could be in the air with Jacob.

Jacob’s Bachelorette journey

Blond fitness fanatic Jacob Rapini, 27, from Scottsdale, Arizona, works as a mortgage broker. Jacob appeared on the recently concluded 19th season of The Bachelorette and was iconically recognized for showing off his body.

Jacob arrived on the ABC show bare-chested on horseback, evoking comparisons to romance novel cover boy Fabio. He later wore a leaf over his privates like Tarzan and fans could clearly see how much he liked himself.

However, it didn’t go down too well as he hurt Gabby Windey’s feelings during her joint show experience with Rachel Recchia, saying if she had been the only bachelorette, he wouldn’t have participated.

Jacob was eliminated on The Bachelorette episode 3 and later apologized to Gabby.

