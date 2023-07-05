The Bachelorette is back in 2023 and viewers of the ABC show can’t take their eyes off Brayden Bowers’ earrings. Charity Lawson rounded off her Bachelor experience with the news that she was set to become the next Bachelorette for season 20. Now, she gets to decide who stays and who goes home.

After things didn’t work out between Charity and Zach Shallcross, she now has the opportunity to meet the man of her dreams on The Bachelorette. Twenty-five men are vying after Charity’s heart during the show, including Brayden. But, fans think that his dangly earrings are “red flags themselves.”

The Bachelorette: Brayden’s earrings

Brayden Bowers is one of the 25 men taking part in The Bachelorette in 2023.

He arrived on the show with his trademark fashion statements in full flow as he donned a scarf, glasses, and dangly earrings.

The 24-year-old clearly made his mark on Charity as she gave him her First Impression Rose.

The Bachelorette host Jesse Palmer asked Brayden what was “up” with his outfit on the show.

Judging by fans’ tweets, viewers haven’t been holding back on the comments when it comes to the star’s style choices, either.

Brayden Bowers is a travel nurse

Twenty-four-year-old Brayden managed to bag Charity’s First Impression Rose during The Bachelorette season 20.

He works as a travel nurse and hails from San Diego, California.

The ABC show star’s profile states that he is “handsome, funny, hardworking and romantic.”

He’s ready to find himself a wife and wants to end up with someone “adventurous.”

Bachelorette fans slam Brayden’s earrings

The Bachelorette’s Brayden may be looking for an “adventurous” partner and one thing’s for sure, he’s adventurous with his style during the show.

Many fans have taken to Twitter to comment on Brayden’s choice of accessories during the series so far.

One fan said that they respect the contestant for taking a “fashion risk.”

More tweeted: “Brayden’s earrings keep getting bigger and bigger each episode.”

Another shared a snap of Brayden’s earrings and wrote: “These earrings are red flags themselves.”

More joked: “I just hope Charity finds someone who loves her as much as Brayden loves his statement earrings.”

One Bachelorette fan suggested that Tom Sandoval of Vanderpump Rules could be Brayden’s fashion inspiration.

