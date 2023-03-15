Charity Lawson spoke of her relationship with her ex-boyfriend on The Bachelor.

During her time on the ABC series, Charity dated The Bachelor Zach Shallcross.

Along her dating journey, she opened up about her past relationship and an ex-boyfriend who she felt she had to walk away from.

Charity left The Bachelor in week 8. But fans got to see more of her on the show’s Women’s Tell All episode.

Charity Lawson made Zach’s top four

Charity Lawson, 26, joined The Bachelor season 27 as one of the original 30 women vying after Zach Shallcross’ heart.

The season was drama-filled, from Zach being struck by covid-19 to Brianna opting to leave the show.

The top three ladies remaining in the series are Gabi Elnicki, Kaity Biggar, and Ariel Frenkel.

Charity Lawson talks of her ex-boyfriend

During Charity’s hometown date on The Bachelor, her family expressed their fears over her getting heartbroken again.

Charity’s brother said that he is “overprotective” of her “because he wants the best for her.”

Speaking to his sister, he said that he didn’t like seeing his sister “heartbroken” before.

Her mom also said that it “didn’t end well” with Charity’s last partner.

Speaking on the show, Charity said to Zach that her ex-boyfriend was “emotionally abusive,” and that there was infidelity in the relationship.

Charity and her ex were high school sweethearts but she had to walk away from the relationship as it was unhealthy.

She’s announced as the next Bachelorette

Charity has clearly been through a lot when it comes to her romances.

She took a big risk taking part in The Bachelor and let her guard down getting to know Zach.

Although Zach didn’t pick her, Charity has another shot at finding love coming up.

She was chosen as the next Bachelorette for season 20.

The Bachelor host, Jesse Palmer, announced that Charity is to be the next Bachelorette during the Women’s Tell All episode.

