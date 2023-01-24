Christina Mandrell is one of the contestants on the 27th season of The Bachelor, and the contestant is no stranger to the spotlight as she has a famous mom.

This season of The Bachelor sees 30 women competing for 26-year-old Zach Shallcross’ love. Some will be sent packing, whilst others will make it through to the rose ceremony.

We take a look into Christina Mandrell’s famous mom and aunts.

Who is Christina Mandrell’s mom?

Christina Mandrell’s mom is Irlene Mandrell, a country singer and youngest sibling in the Mandrell Sisters. Irlene is known for her hits We Will Stand and I’m Already There.

This means Christina doesn’t only have a famous mom, but famous aunties Barbara and Louise Mandrell.

The Bachelor star is also the daughter of Rob Pincus. Irlene and Rob were previously married from 1994 to 2004.

Barbara Mandrell and The Mandrell Sisters

The Mandrell sisters had a show on the NBC Network, so Christina is no stranger to the spotlight.

The show Barbara Mandrell And The Mandrell Sisters ran for two seasons between November 1980 and June 1982.

Christina’s aunt Barbara Mandrell was considered one of the country’s most successful music artists in the late 70s and early 80s.

The star is known for her hits such as If Loving You Is Wrong (I Don’t Want To Be Right) and I Was Country When Country Wasn’t Cool.

Photo by Tony Korody/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images

Fans react to Christina Mandrell on The Bachelor

Some fans couldn’t believe that Barbara Mandrell’s niece had taken part in the show.

Although Christina has a famous family, others recognized her in her own right.

