Zach Shallcross was announced as the latest Bachelor in September 2022. He was on a journey to find the one on the ABC show. Now, fans of the show want to know if The Bachelor got covid.

The Bachelor season 27 kicked off in January 2023. Thirty ladies were vying for Zach’s heart, love and attention, but now the show (as we knew it) has come to a screeching halt.

The ABC show continues in a virtual capacity as covid-19 hit the cast. So, let’s find out more about who was affected by it. Did The Bachelor get covid?

Did The Bachelor get covid?

Yes. Unfortunately, The Bachelor, Zach Shallcross, got covid-19 while in London, reports Daily Mail.

This meant that the show’s first-ever virtual rose ceremony took place, as well as a virtual cocktail party.

Given the fact that Zach was unable to partake in the show in person, he said that he was “aggravated.”

What happened to The Bachelor?

After it was announced that Zach had coronavirus, dates were also canceled on The Bachelor.

In just the few short weeks that the show was airing in its regular format – in the Bachelor mansion – a whole lot of drama went down.

Not only was Zach confirmed as having covid, but one of the ladies on the show endured an injury seemingly on the football pitch.

Genevie Mayo took to Instagram during the show to address that she was wearing a cast on her arm.

She wrote on her Instagram stories: “Make sure you watch me pretend to be good at football,” over a clip of The Bachelor on February 6.

In another IG story, Genevie said: “Just here to remind the world of the body (and soul) I lost on that field,” as well as the tags “#wounderwarrior” and “#bachelornation.”

Mercedes left the ABC show

February 20 wasn’t a quiet week for the Bachelor cast members. Not only did Zach have some frustrations over getting covid, but one of the ladies also had to leave the show.

Mercedes Northup left The Bachelor and Reality Steve reports that it could be due to her getting food poisoning in London.

There are now nine remaining contestants left on the show. The Bachelor continues Monday at 8 pm ET.

