Dotun Olubeko is one of the 25 men vying after The Bachelorette’s heart on the ABC show in 2023. Season 20 sees Charity Lawson looking for ‘the one’. Already, some viewers are convinced that Dotun could be a perfect match for Charity and more want the dating show contestant to get more air time.

The Bachelorette sees men from all over the USA live in a mansion together as they date the same woman. From tennis pros to construction workers, scientists, and realtors, Charity has her pick of a variety of suitors during season 20. Dotun strides into the ABC show cool, calm, and collected and he also brings the charm to match.

Credit: ABC/The Bachelorette

Dotun on The Bachelorette

During The Bachelorette season 20 episode 1, Dotun said that he had watched Zach Shallcross‘ The Bachelor season and that Charity stood out to him.

Upon meeting The Bachelorette, Dotun said: “…you need to chill, my word.”

He said that he “hated” waiting to receive his rose during the first rose ceremony as he felt he was “called” to the show to get to Charity. But, he had a “knot” in his stomach as he awaited his rose.

Following episodes 1 and 2 of the show, many ABC viewers have taken to Twitter to express how much they love Dotun already.

One said: “Dotun deserves more screen time he truly seems so genuine.”

Another wrote: “Dotun is going to go far for SURE.”

Who is Dotun Olubeko?

The Bachelorette’s Dotun was born in Nigeria but moved to the USA when he was four years old with his family.

He now lives in Brooklyn New York and works as an Integrative Medicine Consultant.

Dotun, who is 30 years old, said it was “surreal to meet” Charity and added that his friends and family see him as “the cool kid.”

His hometown is Fresno, California, and per Facebook, he attended Clovis West High.

Dotun runs a health and fitness business called DPT Fitness. He’s been running his own company since 220, per his LinkedIn page.

How tall is Dotun on The Bachelorette?

Taking to Instagram in 2020, Duton wrote that he is 6ft 7.

The Bachelorette star wrote a caption about his health and fitness journey.

He said: “I remember being in 8th grade at 6’0 and 130lbs. I remember being a high school junior football player at 6’5 190lbs. I remember being a freshman red shirt at a D1 college at 6’7 195lbs.”

