Fans want Bachelorette's Aven as 'the next Bachelor' after split from Rachel











The Bachelorette is back in 2022, bigger and better than ever before as the show is helping not one, but two women find love. Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey are nearing the Bachelorette finale in September 2022 and fans have been weighing in all season on who they think the ladies should partner up with. Aven Jones had a rollercoaster ride on The Bachelorette, so let’s get to know him a little more.

Things were really looking up for Rachel and Aven at one point on the show but after a conversation about engagement, everything quickly turned south. Aven had ABC viewers backing him, judging by Twitter.

Who is Aven Jones?

Hailing from San Diego, California, Aven Jones was one of the Bachelorette cast members for season 19.

He was one of the men vying for the hearts of Gabby and Rachel. However, he made his feeling clear on the show that he was only interested in pursuing Rachel.

Aven is 28 years old and works as a sales executive. Per his Bachelorette bio, Aven loves “slow dancing” and was ready to find ‘the one’ on the ABC show.

Aven on The Bachelorette

After declaring his love for Rachel, the two appeared to be going well on The Bachelorette in 2022.

However, as reported by ET Online: “It was the conversation with Rachel’s friends that turned things in a negative direction, as Aven admitted he may not be ready to get engaged just that.”

Aven expressed hesitations about getting engaged right away but assured Rachel that he did want a future with her. Because of his doubts, Rachel was unable to continue with Aven and wanted to leave the show engaged.

Meet Aven from The Bachelorette on Instagram

With 29K followers, Aven can be found on Instagram at @aleejonesy.

He writes in his IG bio: “sacrifice for the life you choose”.

Aven shares 29 posts on his page. Many of his photos show him hanging out with friends, travelling, tagging himself in San Diego and Texas and also enjoying his time on The Bachelorette.

Since his time on the show, Aven has accumulated many fans. Lots of viewers have taken to Twitter to share that they want to see Aven as the next Bachelor. One person tweeted: “Aven for bachelor campaign starts now!!”.

Another said: “Aven for Bachelor this man deserves the most”.

