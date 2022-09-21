









As The Bachelorette season 19 came to an end, a brand new season of The Bachelor is coming our way. Viewers can get excited for a fresh instalment of the ABC show which sees an eligible bachelor looking for true love. The new Bachelor for 2023 was announced during The Bachelorette as being Zach Shallcross.

Zach said that he’s “ready” to “find his person” and had “no words” following the announcement that he’s the new Bachelor. So, let’s find out more about the ABC star and what fans are saying about the news…

The new Bachelor is announced

During The Bachelorette final part two, Jesse Palmer revealed that the new Bachelor is Zach Shallcross.

When asked how it felt to be the new Bachelor, Zach said that it was “pretty incredible” and was just taking the news in.

He added that he was “really nervous” but that he was “grateful” for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

In terms of preparing for his role, Zach said that he’s been spending time with his family and has been hitting the gym.

Zach is the 2023 Bachelor

Speaking to Jesse at the Bachelorette season 19 finale, Zach said that he’s ready to give love another shot.

He found love with Rachel Recchia during The Bachelorette but was left heartbroken in Mexico.

Zach said that he is now “more ready” to find his “best friend” on The Bachelor season 27.

Who is Zach Shallcross?

Zach Shallcross was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 19.

He is 26 years old and hails from Fullerton, California.

Zach worked as a tech executive before finding fame on reality TV.

Per his Bachelorette bio, he is an “old-school romantic” and loves his mom, football and his dogs.

With almost 45K followers, Zach can be found on Instagram @zachshall. It’s clear from his IG page that the new Bachelor loves spending time with family and friends and taking part in sports.

