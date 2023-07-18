Gerry Turner’s Indiana restaurant has been on The Bachelor fans’ minds since he was announced as the Golden Bachelor. By 71, he has owned and run eateries so successfully that he lives in his dream home by a lake. So, where is Gerry originally from, and which restaurant did he own?

For the first time ever, Bachelor Nation puts mature love first and introduces Gerry as the official new Golden Bachelor. Currently living in Indiana, he has two daughters. Gerry’s late wife, Toni, passed away six years ago. He is now beginning the search for love – and therefore, we looked at his career success.

Credit: ABC/Brian Bowen Smith

Gerry Turner’s Indiana restaurant

Gerry was a restaurant owner. From Indiana, he has worked as director of sales and marketing at Rock River Provisi, since 2004. He systemized marketing practices generating $300K in sheltered income, as per his LinkedIn.

He also had the role of franchise owner for Mr. Quick Restaurants. Gerry became a partner in 1978. In 1979, he orchestrated the buyout of other partners to become the sole owner of the corporation and five restaurant locations.

The Golden Bachelor stayed there for almost 15 years until he became a produce salesman for Ken Moore Foods. After several other leadership jobs, Gerry became manager for King’s Food Service and Gold’s Gym.

He lives in a ‘dream’ Indiana home

Gerry lives in his dream house on Hudson Lake in Indiana. He’s often busy hosting barbecues, playing pickleball, cheering on his favorite Chicago sports teams, four-wheeling, and spending time with friends and family at restaurants.

The retired restaurateur and doting father and grandfather is estimated to have a $1.5 million net worth, as reported by Distractify. His daughters are Angie Turner (born 1981) and Jenny Young (born 1974).

His grandchildren are Charlee Young (born in 2007) and Payton Young. During an interview with Good Morning America, Gerry’s house shows a wooden kitchen while the building features a white balcony out front.

Where is Gerry Turner from?

Gerry is from Hudson Lakes, Indiana. He grew up attending Highland Secondary School in Comox, British Columbia, but now lives in the small, quiet town, often spending time with his family.

He enjoyed 43 years of marriage with his high-school sweetheart, Toni, before she passed away in 2017. The two married in 1974 after meeting in high school and had two daughters together.

WATCH THE GOLDEN BACHELOR ON ABC AND HULU FROM FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 1