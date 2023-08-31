Leslie Fhima is one of the Golden Bachelor contestants in 2023. The ABC show is kicking off its first-ever series that sees older people finding love. Leslie is hoping to find a connection with the star of the ABC show, 71-year-old Gerry Turner.

The Golden Bachelor is appearing on the show to prove that it’s never too late to find love. Indiana native Gerry has daughters and granddaughters who are on hand to give him some dating tips before he meets the show’s contestants. He’s looking for “the one,” and says that his family has “always wanted” him to “be happy.”

Meet Golden Bachelor’s Leslie Fhima

Following the huge success of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, it makes perfect sense that ABC would launch a senior-focused spin-off series.

Ready to find love on The Golden Bachelor is 64-year-old Leslie Fhima.

She hails from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Leslie gets hearts racing

Given Leslie’s career path as a fitness instructor, she has people’s hearts racing around the clock.

She’s also a former professional figure skater and has run 10 marathons in her time.

Leslie is a former aerobics champion and now spends a lot of her time working at a gym.

Her LinkedIn page states she’s been working at Lifetime Athletic for the past 16 years.

Golden Bachelor star has kids

When Leslie isn’t working in the gym, she’s spending time with her three children and three grandkids.

The ABC star also has a miniature Aussiedoodle named Billie who she says is her “best friend.”

Leslie can be found on Instagram at @lesliefhima where she shares snaps of her family life and adorable pics with her pup.

She appears to be super close to her children as well as being a hands-on grandmother.

Leslie is clearly winning the “cool grandma” award as she shares photos of herself surfing in Costa Rica on the ‘gram.

WATCH THE GOLDEN BACHELOR ON ABC FROM SEPTEMBER 28