Hannah Brown is on Bachelor in Paradise despite being loved up with her new beau. At the end of The Bachelorette, a trailer for the beach dating show saw Hannah Brown appear. So why is Hannah on BIP?

She turned up to the Bachelor in Paradise beach in 2019 in a shocking appearance. Just four years later, despite going Instagram official with a boyfriend, Hannah is back in the new trailer. We’ve got all the gossip on what’s really going on with the Bachelor Nation alumni.

Hannah Brown on Bachelor in Paradise

Hannah appears in the upcoming Bachelor in Paradise trailer coming out on September 28. She turns up to the beach holding a card, to which a co-star questions if she’s “here to date.”

However, she joins with fellow Bachelor girls, some of whom are in relationships: Charity Lawson and Rachel Recchia. Katie Thurston is there but she’s not in a couple with anyone.

A fan tweeted: “Hannah Brown shows up to Paradise to promote her new podcast and then immediately leaves to go back home to her boyfriend.” However, it looks like she simply reads a group date card.

Hints on why Hannah went to Paradise

Every new person that “arrives” in Mexico, brings a date card with them and gets a chance to ask anyone in the house to go on a date. In the trailer, Hannah is holding a card, shocking the contestants.

When Katie went to Paradise, Reality Steve says that she was actually there to read a group date card (i.e., not to look for love). We estimate that Hannah is expected to be doing the same thing.

Hannah is also not included in any of the spoilers or cast lists on Bachelor in Paradise 2023. Plus, she’s been in a committed relationship for the last two years!

Meet Hannah’s boyfriend

Hannah’s new boyfriend is Adam Woolard. Recently, Hannah commented on a pic of them snuggling with their cat, with the words: “Sweet fam jam.” He captioned it: “When you become the family pillow.”

Since Hannah and Adam went Instagram official, fans have been calling on them to get engaged. The two have been dating since early 2021 and moved in together in the Los Angeles area last year.

Hannah’s off-screen boyfriend works in sales and public relations for the fashion brand Greg Lauren and has actually been a model for more than six years, working with Wilhelmina and the Campbell Agency.

