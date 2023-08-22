Spoilers: Joey on The Bachelorette’s age and home roots are explored as fans ask where the runner-up on Charity Lawson’s season is from. He left his parents behind for Hawaii. So, how old is Joey?!

It came down to either Joey or Dotun on Charity’s big finale. She only got engaged to one of them in Fiji, making the other the upcoming Bachelor star. So where is Joey on The Bachelorette from?

Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images

How old is Joey from The Bachelorette?

The Bachelorette’s Joey is 28 years old. After Charity said an emotional farewell to the Graziadei in Fiji, the 28-year-old tearfully said, “I thought I was getting down on one knee. I thought it was happening.”

Joey was born on May 24, 1995. However, he was 27 years old when he filmed the ABC series. Charity was born on December 30, 1995, and hails from Columbus, Georgia. She is a little younger at 27 years old.

The zodiac sign for May 24th is Gemini, meaning Joey is believed to have a strong intellect and rock-hard opinions. Geminis are constantly juggling a variety of passions, hobbies, careers, and friend groups.

Joey went to Hawaii for his dream job

Joey graduated from West Chester University and then moved to Hawaii. The tennis pro quickly realized the corporate world wasn’t for him and moved to Hawaii to live his passion of teaching his favorite sport.

His hometown is Royersford, Pennsylvania, but now Joey on The Bachelorette lives in Koloa, Hawaii. The Montgomery County native said: “Life in Hawaii is amazing. I feel very lucky to live there.”

Prior to moving to the small island in 2017, Joey graduated. He now spends most of his days working there in a job teaching tennis, which has taught him to be “very compassionate” and “very patient.”

Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images

Get to know Joey’s parents

Joey explained on The Bachelorette, “My parents split when I was pretty young. I wouldn’t say it was easy. But my family is just an extremely loving family.

“And both my parents were amazing co-parents, so the fact that that didn’t work out doesn’t take away from romance for me.” Joey also has several siblings, who he is super close with.

His parents are Cathy Pagliaro and Nick Graziadei. Nick turned 59 in 2022. Joey revealed that his dad came out as gay when he was in kindergarten.